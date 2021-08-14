Barbados Womens cricket team to play in Commonwealth Games – NationNews Barbados – nationnews.com





ST JOHNS, Antigua The Barbados Womens team will compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced that the women’s cricket tournament will be held for the first time in the history of the games. Matches are played in Edgbaston. This follows the July 30 decision by the CWI board of directors to postpone the 2021 T20 Blaze Tournament and 2021 Women’s CG Insurance Super50 Cup to 2022. The former would be the West Indian Commonwealth Games qualifier tournament. are. Following the postponement, the Barbados Womens team will be the representative team from the West Indies as a result of their win in the 2020 CWI T20 Blaze Tournament and in accordance with Commonwealth Games Association Tournament rules agreed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The decision to postpone women’s regional cricket tournaments was taken amid news of the recently announced CG Insurance ODI and T20 women’s international matches between the West Indies and South Africa from August 31 to September 19 and the ongoing logistical challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic requiring multiple teams. be hosted in one country. This made it very difficult to find a suitable schedule window. CWI made additional investments in the development of women’s cricket in the West Indies with two more High Performance Camps. The first started in Antigua on August 9 for a three-week preparatory camp before the International Series against South Africa. A second camp is planned in Antigua from October 10 to 31 to give the West Indies Women the best possible preparation to perform in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers starting in November. Ahead of the World Cup qualifiers, the CWI will also confirm that another series of warm-up One-Day Internationals will be played abroad in November. Details about this series will be announced in the coming weeks. Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI said: We would like to congratulate the Barbados Womens team on their appointment to represent the West Indies in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This is a historic occasion as for the first time Womens Twenty20 cricket will be featured at this prestigious global sporting event. event, which is a great addition to our sport and great exposure and opportunity for the players. We wish them all the best as they compete for the gold medal, and we know they will continue to do West Indies proud. Grave added: It has been a challenging period with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our doorstep, and we have been forced to make the decision to postpone this year’s Womens T20 Blaze and Womens CG Insurance Super50 Cup. However, we have been able to invest in several High Performance Camps and International Competitions for the Women’s Team, led by Courtney Walsh and his coaching staff. These have been hugely beneficial so far and we have identified a core group of players who are the best players available in the region for the ICC Womens World Cup qualifiers who will benefit from the additional resources CWI is committing to support the West Indies Womens to prepare a squad. The 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8 (PR/SAT)

