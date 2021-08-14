Huron Plainsman | Tigers Girl Tennis Splits On Quadrilateral





HARRISBURG — The Huron Tiger tennis team went 1-2 in a four-corner meeting in Harrisburg on Friday, won a 7-2 victory over Lennox, but lost 8-1 to host team Harrisburg, then dropped a paper-thin game against Vermillion 5-4 . “We played some great games today,” said Huron coach Rachel Kary. “We won at Lennox and almost lost to Vermillion. It was a heartbreaker.” AnneClaire Rubish took the lone win against Harrisburg, taking a 10-1 win in the No. 1 singles match over Gabby Wabwire. Winning the match with Vermillion were the number 5 and 6 singles players – No. 5 Say Ma took a 10-5 win over Mya Halverson while Ann Hoek took a 10-2 win over Saige Jorgensen. The Huron No. 2 doubles team of Bianca Medina and Bethany Engelhart took a 10-4 victory and the Ma/Hoek duo came out on top after a 10-6 decision. Against the Lennox Orioles, Medina won 10-5 at number 3 singles, Engelhart at number 4 and Ma at number 5 each won 10-1, while Hoek won 10-5 at number 6 singles. The domination continued in the doubles matches as Rubish and Lizzy Heinen held on to a 10-8 win, before Medina/Englehart defeated the second Orioles doubles team, 11-9; while Ma/Hoek took a 10-4 win over No. 3 doubling down. Huron travels to Milbank on Tuesday to spar with the Bulldogs and the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers. The Tigers will play their first home game of the season at Huron Courts on Thursday, when they host Rapid City Christian at 3:30 PM. “The girls are playing well now,” said Kary. “Hopefully we can continue to play well and improve.”

The match results are in today’s Sports Stats section below. Huron 7, Lennox 2 singles

No. 1 – Hanlon (L), about AnneClaire Rubish (H), 10-6

No. 2 – Miss (L), over Lizzy Heinen (H), 10-5

No. 3 – Bianca Medina (H) over Johnson, 10-5

No. 4 – Beth Engelharg (H), about Buehner, 10-1

no. 5 – Say Ma (H), about Orchard, 10-1

no. 6 – Ann Hoek (H), about Buehner, 10-5

doubles

no. 1 -Rubish/Heinen over Hanlon/Boomgarden, 10-8

New. 2 – Medina / Engelhart on Damsel / Johnson, 11-9

no. 3 – Mon/Corner, over Buehner/Buehner, 10-4 Exhibitions

Dressing (L) over Wednesday leg (H), 6-3

Madeline Kleinsasser (H) on Buehner, 6-1

Paw / Kleinsasser about Dressen / Buehner 8-4 Vemillion 5, Huron 4 singles

No. 1 – Emma Jury (V) on Rubish, 10-4

No. 2 – Annika Barnett (F) over Heinen, 10-7

No. 3 – Abby Hanson (F) over Medina, 10-6

No. 4 – Kasey Hanson (F) over Engelhart, 10-8

No. 5 – Mon (H) above Mya Halverson (V), 10-5

no. 6 – Corner (H) over Saige Jorgensen, 10-2 doubles

No. 1 – Jury/Barnett on Rubish Heinen, 10-5

No. 2 – Medina Engelhart on Hanson/Hanson, 10-4

no. 3 – Mon/Corner over Jorgensen/Halverson, 10-6 Exhibitions

Evie Auen (F) on Eh Ku Shee, 6-2

Kleinsasser (H) about Kambry Job, 6-1

Baan / Auen over Shee / Kleinsasser, 6-5 (7-3) Harrisburg 8, Huron 1 singles

New. 1 – Nonsense About Gabby Tell, 10-1

No. 2 – Grace Starr over Heinen, 10-1

No. 3 – Eloise Gerets over Medina 10-2

New. 4 – Maddie Eizenbeisz on Engelhart 10-2

No. 5 – Maddie Graybow on Mon 10-9 (7-1)

No. 6 -McKenzie Vickery Over Angle, 10-0 doubles

New. 1 – Jesse Sonnenschein / Starr on Rubish / Heinen, 10-7

No. 2 – Gerets/Graybow over Medina Engelhart, 10-2

no. 3 – Eizenbeisz/Vickery over Mon/Corner 10-2 Exhibitions

Nicole Lin on Shee, 6-1

Sunshine over Paw, 6-1

Wabwire/Lin over Shee/Paw

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://plainsman.com/article/tigers-girls-tennis-splits-at-quadrangular The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos