The secret to the success of the dream gap





Heather Pollock/PWHPA The equipment that accompanied Marie-Philip Poulin to the podium after the competition was the usual fare for celebrating the championship. The goggles, the half-empty champagne bottles, the beer, it was all standard. In addition to Poulin and the rest of Montreal-based Team Bauer’s standard problem harboring in the wake of their Secret Cup title, as winners of the Canadian leg of PWHPA’s 2021 Dream Gap Tour, there was also uniqueness in their revelry. Everyone involved celebrated the tremendous achievement of the PWHPA and the fact that they had finally played meaningful games. That was no guarantee for a long time. The COVID-19 pandemic messed up all the plans the PWHPA had made for 2021. Players still exercised whenever they could — and prepared anyway — but ever-changing health guidelines and protocols made planning Dream Gap Tour games remarkably challenging. It wasn’t until the number of active cases declined and vaccination rates increased that a partnership with the New York Rangers, announced in February, placed match days on the PWHPA calendar for the first time in nearly a year. Still, Jayna Hefford, the Hockey Hall of Famer and PWHPA’s Operations Consultant, held her breath. But quarantines, protocols and testing made everything clear. Events in New York and Chicago ran smoothly. Possible COVID exposure has postponed two games in St. Louis, but the rescheduled games were played without incident. The same was true for the entire Canadian tournament in Calgary. “Until you get through that last lap of testing, you’re always a little tense,” Hefford said. “Fortunately, we all made it through the Canadian event and our US events with no positive tests, and that’s how we measure success at this point.” Other than the actual action on the ice, arguably the greatest success for the PWHPA has come on the balance sheet. Throughout the PWHPA’s two-year history, the organization has been able to pride itself on achieving levels of sponsorship previously unseen in women’s hockey. Big brands like Secret, Bauer and Budweiser were on board early on, and while the pandemic could have forced brands to pull out financially, those sponsors continued to ramp up as others jumped on board. “Obviously every partner wants to see the outcome and value for money, so we try to be creative in how we provide that value,” Hefford said. “Ultimately, the partners we consistently work with are so wonderful to work with, and that commitment to what we’re trying to achieve here is beyond doubt. That is quite impressive in these challenging times.” However, the question now is what the PWHPA will look like next season when, with any luck, the pandemic abates and reopening allows fans to repack the stands at tour stops. One of Hefford’s hopes is that the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour will return to normal. In the inaugural touring season, four-team events were spread over weekend schedules in select cities. But even if that is the case again, the PWHPA will face the challenges of the run-up to an Olympic year. By Hefford’s count, more than 40 PWHPA players – including all of its brightest stars, such as Poulin, Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Rebecca Johnston – will head to the national teams’ centralization camps ahead of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. Depending on the final tally, this could amount to more than a third of the entire PWHPA player base, which Hefford said was 125 this season. But despite the lack of superstar-caliber Canadian and American talent, Hefford is confident the PWHPA can continue to draw fan support and corporate backing. Her certainty stems from the depth of the league and the fact that historically it was the absence of players from the national team that led to breakthroughs and star-making opportunities. “If we want to move the game forward and create something really professional, it can’t just be 20 Canadians and 20 Americans,” she said. “It goes beyond that, and we want to show that talent exists and that there will be great hockey to play.” Showing the depth of organization, and in turn, the depth of the game’s talent, will serve the PWHPA well in its effort to capitalize on the Olympic-driven buzz for women’s hockey seen every four years. And it gives Hefford hope that an organization that is still in its infancy, and with a desire to redefine the women’s hockey landscape, can continue to take those steps. “If you look at the sponsorship, the way we’ve evolved from a players association that was just a bunch of players getting together and wanting to have a voice, to get to where we’ve come this season, even with COVID, where players at every event making money, we’ve come a long way in a short time, with very little infrastructure,” Hefford said. “I’m certainly happy with the success we’ve had, but there’s so much more we want to go.” —– This article originally appeared in The Hockey News’ 2021 Champions Issue, available here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/hockey/news/the-dream-gaps-secret-to-success The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos