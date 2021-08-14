Connect with us

Roger Federer shows off his table tennis skills, John Isner comments: “Forrest Gump has nothing on the GOAT”

Roger Federer, who is currently injured, appears to be enjoying his life to the fullest on the sidelines. The 20-time Major champ recently uploaded an Instagram reel showing himself on a semi-bent table tennis board.

Federer’s impressive reflexes and hand-eye coordination are fully displayed in the video, which has been viewed a whopping 2.1 million times at the time of writing. The post has also been liked 383,992 times in the two hours since it was posted, and 4,959 Instagram users have already commented on it.

Here’s the video showing Roger Federer’s table tennis skills:

It’s a little tricky to count the exact number of times the 40-year-old bounces the ball to keep him in play, given how fast his wrist work is. But as some commentators have suggested, he manages it over 50 times.

Federer also wrote a funny caption on the post, suggesting that he played alone because he had no friends.

“Back, playing table tennis with my friends,” Federer wrote.

Roger Federer wasn’t the only one with the hilarious comments, though. Fellow pro John Isner joined the party by comparing the 40-year-old to famed movie character Forrest Gump.

The character, drafted by Tom Hanks, performs a table tennis stunt similar to Federer’s in the movie Forrest Gump.

“Forrest Gump has nothing on the (GOAT Emoji),” Isner wrote.

At the time of writing, Isner’s comment has gained 1,721 likes. Here’s the scene from the movie Forrest Gump, which the American was referring to.

Bear Grylls also posts an interesting commentary on Roger Federer’s video

Bear Grylls (in focus) watching Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic at the 2017 ATP Finals


