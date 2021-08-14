Trevor Bauer received a protective warrant from an Ohio woman in 2020; Dodgers pitcher denies allegations

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer — who was already on administrative leave from Major League Baseball following sexual misconduct allegations — was given a temporary protective order last year after he allegedly physically abused an Ohio woman and threatened her with death , according to The Washington Post.

According to sealed court files and other documentation obtained by the Post, the woman says Bauer beat and strangled her without her consent while they were having sex. He is also said to have texted her from a known phone number to Bauer, stating that he “don’t feel like spending time in jail for killing anyone”.

“And that’s what would happen if I saw you again,” Bauer wrote, according to the Post, prompting the woman to request the protective order in June 2020.

The Ohio warrant arose out of an “ex parte” proceeding, much like the warrant in Bauer’s case with a woman in California, meaning it was issued without the other side being heard.

According to a police report obtained by the Post in 2017, the woman attempted to show police photos of injuries to her eyes but was instead arrested for underage drinking. The Post, which did not disclose the woman’s age, received photos with bruises on her face and blood in her eyes.

The police report does not show whether the woman’s allegations have been investigated, the Post said.

Bauer tweeted saturday to dispute the Post’s report, saying the newspaper was trying to create a “false story” by contacting its female friends and acquaintances.

“Despite my representatives providing a wealth of conflicting evidence, documents, statements and background information showing the pattern of troubling behavior from this woman and her lawyers, The Washington Post has chosen to ignore much of this information and present a distasteful story. distributing defamatory statements, false information and baseless allegations,” Bauer wrote.

Bauer said the woman harassed and physically assaulted him and also tried “to extort millions of dollars from me last year in exchange for not coming forward with false claims.”

While I have allowed my representatives to speak on my behalf for the past six weeks, I can no longer remain silent. I will speak very candidly about the current petition where necessary, but I must address the allegations made in The Washington Post today. pic.twitter.com/VhDNQyM1cb Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) August 14, 2021

Bauer’s attorney and agent, Jon Fetterolf, and agent Rachel Luba said in a statement that Bauer and the woman were in a consensual relationship from 2016 to 2019 and that she pursued him by filing a “fake protection request” and receiving “$3.4 million for to demand her”. remain silent.'”

The agents also called the allegations of physical abuse “categorically false” in a statement to the Post. They said the photos were years old “without confirmation”, and questioned both their validity and that of the alleged threatening messages.

The woman dropped the protection order six weeks after it was filed, the Post said.

“MLB takes these and all allegations very seriously,” a league spokesperson said in a statement to the Post. The spokesperson made no further comment, citing the ongoing Bauer investigation.

The Dodgers declined to comment to the Post on whether they were aware of Ohio’s court records.

Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2 as investigators investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by the California woman. His leave, which has been extended five times, currently runs through Friday.

A civil hearing for the temporary restraining order obtained by that woman against Bauer is scheduled Monday through Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.