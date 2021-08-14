Glamorgan v Essex: RLODC Head to Head





Essex will be Glamorgan’s opponents in their semi-final match at the Royal London One-Day Cup at Sophia Gardens on Monday 16th August from 11am. (writes Andrew Highnell) On Saturday, Essex defeated Yorkshire by 129 runs in the play-off match at Chelmsford, with Josh Rymell scoring 121, while Jack Plom won 34/3 and captain Tom Westley 3/33. Essex now travels to Glamorgan, where the Welsh province hosts their first semi-final at home in List A cricket since 2000. As the list below shows from their recent encounters in List A matches in Cardiff, Glamorgan have won two of their last three matches against Essex at Sophia Gardens. July 31, 2006 – Leaving match

May 12, 2009 – Essex won by 7 wickets

May 6, 2011 – No result

July 31, 2015 – Glamorgan won by 146 runs

May 7, 2017 – Glamorgan won by 1 run

April 17, 2019 – Essex won by 180 runs Glamorgan’s most recent win over Essex at Sophia Gardens in May 2017 was a dramatic affair after Colin Ingram hit an imperious 142, including three huge sixes in the penultimate over bowled by Ryan ten Doeschate, while Essex conceded 87 runs in the final nine overs. Essex, however, seemed to sail towards their goal after a century by Varun Chopra. Needing 68 from nine overs, his stand with Ravi Bopara was abruptly ended when Chopra drilled a ball back to Craig Meschede in his follow-up, who bounced the ball off the stumps with Bopara, who backed up and stranded off his ground. Two balls later, Meschede pitched Chopra as the former batter chopped his stumps. Panic struck the ranks of the visitors as Michael Hogan and Marchant de Lange returned sparingly for the closing overs. Neither conceded a boundary and Essex became more hectic, with further run-outs taking place as the Welsh County won by one point. Their 2015 win was a much easier affair as another handsome hundred by Colin Ingram took Glamorgan to a 146 point win, with Graham Wagg also coming in with an unbeaten 62 before a fine all round bowling performance wiped out Essex’s winning ambitions. However, they were successful on their most recent visit to Cardiff in April 2019 with Varun Chopra, now on loan to Middlesex, scoring 111 with Tom Westley and Dan Lawrence who also earned half a century for Ravi Bopara, who now plays in white ball cricket for the Sussex Sharks, claimed 26-3 to give Essex a comprehensive 180-run win. The two counties have previously met in a semi-final of a one-day tournament, with Essex winning the nerve-wracking match at Chelmsford in 1997 by just one wicket after something of a cliffhanger when poor light ended the game on day one with Essex taking six runs with two wickets in hand and 42 balls remaining. Waqar Younis had been recalled for the attack, but after one ball, the umpires discussed the light and took the players off the field. There was also a candid exchange of views between Robert Croft and Essex batter Mark Ilott, with their argument captured by the TV cameras and replayed in the headline sequence on ‘News at Ten’. It was a much exaggerated incident, highlighting the raw emotions and deep desire to win on both sides. The next morning, Waqar completed his over properly, giving up three more runs before Darren Thomas struck with his first delivery. With last man Peter Such striding to the wicket, Glamorgan was favorites to win but after fending off a few short balls and digging out a yorker, Such hit a full toss to take the win for his team to seal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://glamorgancricket.com/news/glamorgan-v-essex-rlodc-head-to-head The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos