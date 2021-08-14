Alberta Tennis Center aims to keep more girls playing sports with new program





CALGARY (660 NEWS) — The OSTEN & VICTOR Alberta Tennis Center (ATC) comes up with a new initiative in the hopes that more girls will pick up a racket. ???? ATC is proud to launch the SHE CAN PLAY program to help girls through the sport of tennis!

We strive to increase women’s participation in tennis in Alberta and across Canada, create a positive social environment, support female players and coaches and more!

???? pic.twitter.com/DN6EQY8qgr — albert tennis center (@abtennis) August 10, 2021 Launching this fall in Calgary, the SHE CAN PLAY Girls Tennis & Leadership Program will be led entirely by women, from coaches to mentors. “The main priority is to attract new girls to the sport of tennis and to retain those who are currently involved,” Danny Da Costa, CEO of the ATC, recently told 660 NEWS. “It’s always in the back of our minds because we see girls falling out in sports at an alarming rate, even before the pandemic. One in three girls stops before the age of 16. “We have a very successful program here at the Alberta Tennis Center, and if you look at our numbers, about 60 percent of all the children involved in our program, over 600 children, are women. So we’ve managed to keep girls in the sport and introduce tennis to the female population, but we also have to keep them.” SHE CAN PLAY – Girls Tennis Progr am- Compressed Final You can visit the ATC websitefor SHE CAN PLAY registration or more information. Follow @sprusina

