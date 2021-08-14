Top 25 Under 25: Caedan Bankier joins the ranking at number 24

Hype is a powerful thing. Whether you disagree with our ranking of a prospect just drafted in the third round as one of the Minnesota Wilds top 25 players under the age of 25, we can all agree that it is what we currently in mind and the recency of The Selection of Caedan Bankers and the immediate investigation we all did after his name was mentioned keep him in mind.

But at Bankier, it’s not just hype without substance, he’s a real prospect who has the potential to climb up its own rankings if he does well in the coming years.

The Surrey, British Columbia native has just completed his sophomore year with the WHLs Kamloops Blazers, but was highly sought after because he could actually play hockey this season. Some 2021 NHL Draft prospects were just on the sidelines, waiting for leagues to resume that never did or simply decided to hone their craft all year round on their own, but Bankier, who is in the WHL, was able to play and gain some notoriety. for how far he has come in his short experience as a junior player.

Even disregarding the fact that he is a recently drafted Wild prospect, Bankers production (more on that later) and the fact that he is a center within the Minnesota prospect pool that is in the same wave of the Marco Rossi and Marat Khusnutdinov camp located, just need help position along the way. It’s hard to really pin down a lawful path for the 18-year-old, but there were just too many defenders to rank for, so the fact that he’s an attacker only helps his case when it comes to this ranking.

The statistics

Bankier was able to produce above a point per game with a reasonably good Blazers team. Stacked with fellow Wild conscript Josh Pillar and small rocket Logan Stankoven, they were able to turn over 30 percent of their powerplay abilities. And that’s what Banker was capable of Bank most of his points.

Only predicted first overall roster in 2023 and absolute freak Connor Bedard was able to earn more primary points (goals and primary assists) on the man advantage in players in their draft year or younger, Banker scored 8 of his 17 primary points in it situation. It might not be all that projectable, but Banker really got a lot of valuable production out of that game scenario.

Roll the tape

The first thing you notice about Banker is a lot of points in the lock. And that’s pretty obvious when you look at all the damn goals he scored last season.

While some were in no rush, even if he has some space and time, he waits to get him into that position and is patient with the puck not rushing to fire from areas of low danger or even a space below the face-off points in the attack zone. Banker really knows where he can score and whether that can translate when he gets to professional level remains to be seen. Some youth players who can only produce with that extra space (and even more so with the power play) have a hard time when they reach the NHL or even the AHL where everyone is bigger, faster, stronger and won’t let you have an extra half second to set up your shot from a prime area.

Banker is definitely one of those players who need some important development steps and change their game as they progress through the inevitable levels and the path to the top. He certainly has some strengths and advantages, such as the guarantee that he will be a natural center during his career, his height of six feet and already 190 pounds, and he has excellent maneuverability with his hands in the right places on the ice.

The future

Banker adds a unique dynamic to the Wild system. Although it is full of attackers who are a little on the small side, Bankier has an advantage over other top players Rossi and Khusnutdinov in terms of size. Those other two definitely have more skill and ability, making their height usually a non-factor when on the ice, but just having someone who will definitely be in the middle is an interesting dynamic for the future prospects of this team and the current prospect pool.

The 18-year-old will have two more seasons in the WHL, as I can’t see him jump into the NHL until some significant development happens. Certainly if Stankoven scores like the prospect he would, the Blazers will be a high-scoring flashy team in the league and Banker can play a smart, key role for a junior title contender, who will go a long way toward projecting some of the their strengths going to the NHL.

Right now it’s just important to get more games under his belt as he’s pretty much lost his entire second junior campaign so he’ll need the 100+ games he’s going to get in the years to come.

After that, one can certainly imagine going to the Wild organization with Iowa, and especially after some of their current fledgling centers like Connor Dewar and Mason Shaw have aged out of the prospect area and need to be with the Wild or find another job at a other organization.

It’s going to be an interesting ride for Banker and for any Wild fan to try and track his progression to that skilled pivotal role. He has some tools that should work well on a professional level, but see how that transition works in a few years. Anyway, for now he’s at number 24 on our Top 25 Under 25 list and whether his recency bias drives him to that spot or actual prowess, see how that plays out.