Roger Federer shows off table tennis skills in awesome video





After 20 Grand Slam wins, a pair of Olympic medals and often the No. 1 men’s player in the world throughout his career, Roger Federer is clearly one of the best ever on the tennis court. And although table tennis is a completely different sport, it uses a bit of the same skills, and of course Federer quite nice with a paddle and also a smaller ball. The 40-year-old Swiss tennis player who is now tied with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for most Grand Slam titles in men’s singles has recently withdrawn from multiple tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics, while continuing to recover from two operations in 2020 on his right knee. And with the US Open in a few weeks, he told the Media agency France that a timeline for his return “is still a bit uncertain.” But Federer’s table tennis skills remain impressive, and he posted a mesmerizing video to his Instagram account on Saturday, reminding everyone how good he is. In the caption, he hilariously wrote: Back at it, playing table tennis with my friends So while Federer isn’t quite healthy yet to return to his typical tennis matches, his table tennis skills seem perfectly intact. Check out this week’s episode of our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery. Novak Djokovic had a stylish message for Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal after Wimbledon victory









