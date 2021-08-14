Jack Coan Named Notre Dame Starting Quarterback Against Florida State





Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan will be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback for the season opener against the state of Florida, the school announced on Saturday. Coan defeated freshman Tyler Buchner, a four-star recruit, and sophomore Drew Pyne, who played a handful of snaps for the Irish last season. Coach Brian Kelly said he had confidence in all three quarterbacks, but Coan’s experience won out. “Jack proved to be more consistent, so going into our opener gives us the best chance of success,” Kelly tweeted. Jack Coan will be our starting QB. All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camps. Obviously each of them has the skills needed to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent which is why he gives us the best chance of success as we go into our opener. Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) August 14, 2021 Coan, who played three seasons for the Badgers, moved to Notre Dame after the 2020 season, in which an injury sidelined him as Graham Mertz became Wisconsin’s top quarterback. Coan and Mertz are on track to face off on September 25 when the Irish face Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago. In three seasons in Wisconsin, Coan threw for 23 touchdowns and 3,278 yards. “We took him because he had proven experience in the Big Ten and in a really good program,” Kelly said last week. Coan takes over from Ian Book, who led Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff in two of his three seasons as the team’s starting quarterback. Book was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of this year’s NFL drawing.

