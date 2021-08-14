2021 Heisman Trophy odds, picks, predictions: Top college football pundit blurs DJ Uiagalelei in best bets





According to Caesars Sportsbook, quarterbacks from three of last season’s national semifinalists, as well as Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, have the best chances of winning the 2021 Heisman Trophy. Rattler has the best odds at 11-2, followed by Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei (7-1), Alabama’s Bryce Young (9-1) and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud (10-1). Rattler started last season, while Uiagalelei appeared in nine games, including when regular starter Trevor Lawrence was sidelined due to COVID-19. Young was Mac Jones’ main backup and Stroud was behind Justin Fields. Young saw action in seven games, while Stroud played in three. Other favorites in the 2021 Heisman Trophy odds include Georgia quarterbacks JT Daniels (12-1), North Carolina’s Sam Howell (15-1) and Miami’s D’Eriq King (18-1). Among the non-quarterbacks, Texas running back Bijan Robinson (25-1) and Iowa State running back Breece Hall (40-1) are some of the top contenders for the 2021 Heisman Trophy. Before making your pick for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, you must ensure that: see SportsLine’s Emory Hunt’s college football predictions. Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been providing analytics at all levels of football since 2007, and a former Louisiana-Lafayette running back. He knows the game from a player’s perspective. Hunt went on his 178-149 choice of college football over the past two seasons, returning $1,477 to $100 players. Anyone who follows him is way up. Now Hunt has his sights set on finding value in the 2021 Heisman Trophy odds. You can see with whom you can fall back on SportsLine. Top 2021 Heisman Trophy Predictions A surprise: Hunt fades on Clemson’s Uiagalelei (7-1), which he says won’t be able to get enough votes. Hunt points out that recent Clemson star QBs like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence have failed to win the Heisman. “As much as I want Clemson to become the national champion this season, I don’t want Uiagalelei to be the Heisman winner,” Hunt told SportsLine. “This is more than anything purely from a numbers standpoint. He will definitely have the wins, but I don’t foresee Clemson’s offense being set up so that he gives up astronomical numbers to get to NYC.” Hunt thinks Clemson teammates are sending Lyn-J Dixon and receiver Justyn Ross back, and he likes several other players across the country more than Uiagalelei. How to make 2021 Heisman Trophy picks Hunt has captured his best Heisman pick, and he’s also found a massive three-digit longshot that “has the potential to amaze and dazzle every weekend.” Be sure to see his Heisman Trophy picks and full breakdown on SportsLine. So what other future bets on the 2021 Heisman Trophy can you make with confidence? And what huge long shot do you need back? Visit SportsLine now to see the best 2021 Heisman Trophy bets, all from the college football pundit who crushed his picks, and invent. 2021 Heisman Trophy Odds Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma 11-2

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson 7-1

Bryce Young, Alabama 9-1

CJ Stroud, Ohio State 10-1

JT Daniels, Georgia 12-1

Sam Howell, North Carolina 15-1

D’Eriq King, Miami 18-1

Kedon Slovis, USC 20-1

Matt Corral, Ole Miss 20-1

Bijan Robinson, Texas 25-1

Jayden Daniels, Arizona State 30-1

Emory Jones, Florida 30-1

Brock Purdy, Iowa State 35-1

McKenzie Milton, Florida State 40-1

Breece Hall, Iowa State 40-1

Casey Thompson, Texas 50-1

Malik Cunningham, Louisville 50-1

Sean Clifford, Penn State 50-1

Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama 50-1

