Sports
Once a rarity, female hockey coaches are now making their mark
When six-year-old Piper Hays started playing hockey in 2009, it was the first and only year she had a female coach.
The little novice dreamed of becoming a high-level player, but she struggled to find female role models readily available.
Now 17, Ms Hays laments what could have been, believing she could have taken a deeper interest in the sport or reached the professional level if she had had more female coaches. Determined to prevent other girls from suffering the same fate, she started coaching underage players when she was 13.
Many young female players and moms have entered the coaching field in recent years, an area traditionally dominated by dads in minor hockey. In BC’s Lower Mainland, female hockey clubs are pushing for more women behind the bench, more female representation in clubs and better access to role models for younger girls. They want to offer a different view on coaching.
We have a lot of daddy coaches that we really appreciate all their efforts. But I think there’s something special about the fact that female role models are woven all the way through this too, so there’s a balance, said Jeff Smith, vice president of the Vancouver Female Ice Hockey Association (VFIHA).
The association, which has approximately 340 players between the ages of 5 and 20, began its mission in 2014 to hire more female coaches. That year the club had eight; by 2020, the number had increased to 35. Meanwhile, the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association (PCAHA), which doesn’t track the exact number of coaches on an annual basis, has seen the number of female coaches double in the past decade, according to Drew MacDonald, the organization’s director of women’s hockey.
Those increases were: hard-earned.
VFIHA’s president, James Nedila, compared finding high-level female coaches in the mid-2000s to chasing unicorns. After months of searching, he had no luck.
There really weren’t that many, he said, stressing that it was partly because female players didn’t get many opportunities.
So the club changed its tactics, he said: instead of hiring high-level female coaches, it opened its doors to female players with or without coaching experience, offering them the opportunity to be certified, mentored and supported. Some women are paid; others volunteer their time.
It worked. It’s gotten to the point where people are looking for us now.
At PCAHA, 10 to 15 percent of coaches are now women, MacDonald said. He wants that number to be at least one-third.
Like Ms. Hays, many female coaches in small teams today are former players who have returned to their club to teach.
Both Mr. MacDonald and Mr. Nedila believe it is beneficial to have young, outside coaches who do not have children involved.
We need women and girls to know this is an option, said Mr. MacDonald. And with positive role models, positive representation, I think, is critical.
The move benefits girls both on and off the ice. Ms. Hays recalled that she often found it difficult to confide in her male coaches, even though they were all great in their roles. There is always such a distance.
The growing number of female coaches goes hand in hand with the increasing popularity of female hockey, Mr MacDonald said.
In the last 20 to 30 years we’ve had more women playing hockey, so they had experience coming in and taking on coaching roles. It has certainly gained momentum in recent years.
According to Mr. Smith, a product of all these changes is that the story of girls playing the sport for fun no longer holds. Five years ago, his association had one rep team, for under 18s. Now U13 and U15 rep teams have also been formed. Last year, more than 70 percent of U15 and U18 female players expressed an interest in trying it out, he said.
And that was staggering. That’s a difference.
As for Ms. Hays, after four years of teaching on the ice in BC, she will attend the University of Toronto in the fall. She wants to take her skills and passion to the other side of the country.
I want to continue coaching as long as possible.
