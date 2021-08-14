Former Emergency QB Jake Fromm orchestrates game-winning drive in NFL debut for Buffalo Bills





DETROIT — For the first time in his short NFL career, Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm took a photo with an opponent on the other side of the line of scrimmage. The 2020 fifth round pick saw his first NFL action Friday in Buffalo’s 16-15 win over the Detroit Lions, leading a 74-yard scoring drive that ended in a game-winning field goal from Tyler Bass. Fromm completed 8-of-13 passes for 65 yards, including a 42-yard completion for rookie Marquez Stevenson in 4th and 10th on that final drive. After spending his rookie season as a quarterback for the Bills, the Georgia product didn’t shrink with the stakes on the line. “He’s been to these moments before,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said, referring to Fromm’s career in Georgia. “And he just doesn’t seem impressed in these moments.” Buffalo drafted Fromm 167th overall in 2020, and he spent training camp performing normal quarterback duties before finally making the final 53-man roster behind Josh Allen and Matt Barkley. From then on, his daily routine was anything but normal; the Bills made Fromm their emergency quarterback — meaning he practiced separately from the team and kept social distance from his teammates at their Orchard Park facility. “It was definitely a really interesting five to six months for me. I’ve never experienced anything like it,” said Fromm. “It was definitely very, very hard and sometimes very, very lonely, but I kept going back to my faith and my family. And knowing that I would see them soon and knowing that hopefully this will all pay off one day. “I wanted to be ready and honestly I would come to work every day and say, ‘Hey, let’s go, be ready. This is where I am, this is where my feet are, let’s go, give it 100% and give it is my everything.'” Fromm said he had Friday’s game on his calendar “for a while” and that the Bills’ training sessions at Highmark Stadium have helped him adjust to the pace of play in the NFL. His performance in limited action also impressed his teammates, most notably quarterback Davis Webb – who complimented Fromm’s ability to shake off a few sacks earlier in the game to bounce back when it mattered most. “It was cool to see Jake step in and throw that deep to Speedy, for both of them in their first game in the NFL,” Webb said. “Sometimes a few plays don’t go the way you want. I wouldn’t put that on Jake the first few rides, there’s a lot of things involved. But I’ll put Jake on, he got in the clutch.” The Bills will travel to Chicago next week to play against the Bears in their second preseason game.

