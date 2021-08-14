Henderson emerges as a possible starter





The Ohio state soccer team may have a new starter in the running back position after a freshman has played very well in practice so far. There are many positions on the Ohio State football roster that could have new starters this season. Earlier in the week we tried to predict who each starter would be both offensively and defensively. I’m already ready to make a change to one of my projections. That projection comes in the receding position. I think TreyVeon Henderson will start the season as the running back. I always thought he would eventually take the runway, but I think he will start the season that way and stick with it. Perhaps the biggest reason for my change of heart is the reports coming out of the camp. We might even know that Henderson is the starter this weekend. He is the most talented back the Buckeyes have and will have the most possession this season. Ryan Day already knows who is the most talented rider on the roster. It makes no sense not to get on the field as quickly as possible. A star who runs back like Henderson will help any quarterback who comes forward as starter (*coughs CJ Stroud). Henderson is the freshman I’m most excited about on this whole team. He may not be the highest-rated freshman Ohio State has, but he could have one of the biggest impacts because of the position he plays. I really think he will set the tone for the attack. With the season only two and a half weeks away, we should learn very quickly who the starters are in each position.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletandgame.com/2021/08/14/ohio-state-football-henderson-emerging-possible-starter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

