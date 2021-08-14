Depth and balance for Dutch women’s tennis program

PELLAA’s deep roster keeps the optimism high around the Central College women’s tennis team entering the 2021 fall campaign.

Entering his eighth season with Central, coach Ryun Ferrell has five starters and 16 letter winners returning from 2020. The squad will enter fall camp next week with a total of 21 players thanks to five incoming freshmen. The Dutch are coming out of a 6-6 season in which they finished third in the American Rivers Conference with a 5-3 point.

The only member of the starting lineup not returning to Central is Karleigh Schilling , a four-year-old player in the No. 1 singles spot. Schilling won 34 singles matches in four years and was named the team’s MVP four times.

“We don’t lack depth at all”, coach Ryun Ferrell said. “We’re just missing a clear number 1 at the top of our lineup. Hopefully we can develop something in general so we don’t miss too much of a beat.”

The two main contenders for that leading role are seniors Bronwyn Metcalf (Pella) and Alyssa Lewton (Ankeny, Centennial HS). Metcalf was 3-5 at number 2 and Lewton was 6-3 at number 3 last season.

“Both Bronwyn and Alyssa can play a number 1 style game,” Ferrell said. “They are both very talented, but we will just have to wait and see what happens at the beginning of training.

“Bronwyn can play aggressively and she can come after you and try to fill the ball away. She’s not afraid to hit the ball. Alyssa is exactly the same way. She wants to come in and attack and go after you. When those two are up, they can beat anyone.”

Maddie Hartley (senior, Clarinda) is another name to watch near the top of the lineup after a dominant 8-1 record last year in the No. 4 hole.

“Maddie’s physical presence alone is demanding because she is so strong she can overpower her opponents,” Ferrell said. “She’ll hug that baseline and give you nothing.”

There are plenty of options to fill in the second half of the Dutch line-up. seniors Katie Larson (Fort Madison) and Sara umbrella (Cedar Rapids, Xavier HS) are more seasoned options, as Larson was 3-5, mostly at number 5 a year ago, and Schirm was 6-2, mainly at number 6.

Ferrell also quotes juniors Macy Scharff (Oskaloosa)) and Alex Griggs (Knoxville) as well as sophomores Brianna Lindstrom (North Aurora, Illinois, Western Aurora), Alli Kreider (Norway) and Jenna Hernandez (Slater, Ballard HS) as strong contenders.

“Any one of those seven players could fill the number 4, number 5 and number 6 spots for us,” he said. “The hope is that we can get to the point where some of them are only doing singles and some are only doing doubles.”

The plethora of recurring letter winners for Ferrell also includes juniors Ashlynn Brant (Glidden, Carroll) and Madie Holle (Oskaloosa) and sophomore Paige Farrell (sophomore, Chariton), Leah Gilbertson (Peoria, Arizona, Barry Goldwater HS), Laramie O’Sullivan (Sycamore, ill.) and Karsyn Stalzer (Iowa Falls, Iowa Falls-Alden HS).

The five members of the incoming freshman class are also in the game for a spot in the lineup.

“We play a lot, so we’re going to see what they can do and give them all a chance to make the lineup,” Ferrell said.

To accommodate a talented roster with that many players, Ferrell has a larger fall schedule compared to previous pre-pandemic years. In addition to the eight conference duals. Central has three non-conference games early in the season and will send some of its more experienced players to the North Central College Invitational on August 28.

“It allows us to get some data on our team,” Ferrell said. “We can make some mistakes and learn from them. You don’t know what questions to ask until you start playing and then you don’t know what those answers will be until you’ve actually lost a player.” match you think you shouldn’t have lost. It will be a lot better to do some of that before we start the conference games.”

Luther College has won the last two league crowns, but Ferrell sees it again as a busy race for the title. Luther, Wartburg College, Simpson College and Central all won at least five conference matches in 2020 with Loras College and Coe College directly behind them.

“Luther has some good talent inside, so they’re going to struggle,” Ferrell said. “I think we will all be a little bit better than last year and there will be five or six teams that we can potentially win this year.”

A conference championship may be the goal of this team, but that’s not what Ferrell wants them to see as their primary focus.

“I want this team to take on the challenge that is ahead of them,” he said. “They don’t have to think about the outcome or the lineup or anything like that, they just have to go out and perform and go for it.”