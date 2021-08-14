Flyers sign Samu Tuomaala for entry contract





We were well into August and it’s been pretty quiet on the hockey news front, at least for the Flyers, but they still have a few loose ends that should (or can) be tied up, and they knocked one out today. The Flyers announced this afternoon that they have signed their 2021 second round pick Samu Tuomaala on a three-year entry-level contract. Tuomaala spent the 2020-21 season with Krpts U20 team, where he grew up 31 points (15 goals and 16 assists) in 30 regular season games and four points (1G, 4A) in five playoff games. He also represented Finland in the U18 World Championship and scored 11 points (5G, 6A) in seven matches, leading his team in scoring. In short: he’s good, gang! Here’s what Flyers AGM Brent Flahr and Director of European Scouting Joakim Grundberg had to say about him. He’s a man we targeted. We thought he was probably going to go at the end of the first or sometime in the 20s and he fell. A real talented winger. Great skater. Real dynamic speed. Likes to shoot the puck. Talented boy. He will need some time to get stronger and gain some weight. A talented boy who has a really good offensive advantage. – Flahr Obviously very excited to get it. He was rated as a first round talent. We were able to get him halfway through the second lap, so we were really excited about that. For us, he has elite speed and high skill. Very good shot. High offensive advantage. There are things he needs to work on, like his overall game and obviously getting stronger. Were really excited. We see a lot of buoyancy there. -Grundberg Now, it may be a while before we see Tuomaala make the jump to North America. He is slated to join Krpt (Liiga) next season, and can shift this ELC to make that happen. But he’s still locked up with the Flyers and it’s a bit of housework.

