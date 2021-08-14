Orioles vs. Red Sox – Game Recap – August 13, 2021

BOSTON — Kyle Schwarber scored twice in his debut for Boston and his new teammates delivered three homeruns to lift the Red Sox over the slumping Baltimore Orioles 8-1 on Friday night.

Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec and Hunter Renfroe each homered for the Red Sox, who are trying to get out of a funk that defeated them five games back in the AL East.

Nick Pivetta (9-5) struckout eight batters in six innings and the Red Sox offense recovered after the club lost two out of three to division leader Tampa Bay. Garrett Richards threw the last three innings and earned his first save since 2013.

Richie Martin homered for Baltimore, which lost the ninth straight.

The Red Sox picked up Schwarber in a trade with Washington the night before the deadline, but had to wait two weeks for a right hamstring injury to heal enough to play for the first time since July 2. He hit .253 with 25 home runs for the Nationals.

Schwarber was due to start a drug rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday-evening, but the game was canceled. The Red Sox activated him for Friday anyway, hoping his bat could help lift the club off a 3-11 slide.

Boston manager Alex Cora has said since the Red Sox made the trade that they liked Schwarbers discipline at the plate and as much as his power.

That’s what he adds to the equation, patience, zone discipline and his ability to get to base, Cora said after Schwarber’s debut.

Fans cheered when Schwarber stepped on the plate for his first at bat in the second inning after Renfroe led off with a single. Spenser Watkins walked him on six pitches and Schwarber scored on Dalbec’s two-run double during a four-run rally. Schwarber walked again in the third, scored a double off Jarren Durans to the right to give Boston a 5-1 lead.

Schwarber also flew to the right in the fifth and struckout in the seventh. He was 0 for 2 as the DH in the six spot, but his presence might have helped get the bottom of the lineup going. Kevin Plawecki, Duran and Dalbec each had at least two basehits and Dalbec drove in three and added a homerun in the sixth inning.

Kyles is a more patient approach. Obviously he wants to do damage and hopefully that’s the start of something good, Cora said. We still don’t know what it will look like when everyone plays, but in second, fourth or sixth place he is a good at bat and protecting a lot of guys in the lineup.

Baltimore, which won three games against the Red Sox in Boston to start the season, has not won since a 7-1 victory over the Yankees on August 2.

We played better teams and we need to be able to match the intensity of a team in the pennant race, said Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde. They are adding on the deadline and they are trying to reach the post season. We have to be able to play relaxed and play with nothing to lose and tonight we are just beaten.

Renfroe jumped on a 0-1 changeup in the seventh and drove the ball over the Green Monster for his 20th homer.

Bogaerts hit his 18th homer in the fourth, bouncing a towering fly off the top of the Monster just above the yellow line. Umpires judged the game and quickly held the call, giving Boston a 6-1 lead.

Pivetta held Baltimore to one run on three hits in six innings. The lone run came on Martin’s leadoff homer in the third, which he hooked just inside Peskys Pole.

Watkins (2-4) threw four innings to earn six runs on seven hits with three walks and one strikeout. Most of the damage came in the second, when Boston hit four batters on four basehits and walks while sending eight batters to the plate.

BOBBY D

Cora said Friday was probably the best game he’s ever seen against Dalbec, a 26-year-old who made his big league debut less than a year ago. Dalbec went 3 for 4 with three RBI and three extra-base hits.

We know our guys at the top of the lineup will do their job, but we need other guys to contribute, Cora said.

Dalbec also played a solid defense in right field and flied out to rob DJ Stewart of a leadoff homer in the fourth as he backed into the low wall outside the Orioles bulps.

TWO WILL DO

Boston’s relievers got some rest when Pivetta completed the first six innings and Richards took over in his first relief appearance for Boston, earning his first save since 2013.

There are certain games like this that are good for everyone, Cora said. For us it’s huge to get 27 outs with those two guys.

BIG SALE

Even with the smashing win and Schwarber’s debut, much of the buzz in Boston was about Saturday’s former starter Chris Sale, who had Tommy John surgery in March and hasn’t pitched in over two years.

Were excited to see him go there and compete, do what he does and do what he loves. I think tomorrow is going to be a lot of fun, Pivetta said.

TRAINERS ROOM

Orioles: Rookie IF Ramn Urias was out of the lineup for the second day in a row. Urias, who left the loss to Detroit on Wednesday night with pain in his right leg, which manager Brandon Hyde said the Orioles wanted to give another day of rest. He’s just day to day now. Just painful, Hyde said.

Red Sox: VAN Alex Verdugo returned from paternity leave after missing four games and started in the left. …Schwarber will probably stay with DH for the first week, but can go back to defending next weekend. … Designated INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez for assignment and sent RHP Eduard Bazardo to Florida Complex League (FCL) for drug addiction.

NEXT ONE

Orioles: RHP Jorge Lpez (3-12, 5.75) makes his third career start against the Red Sox. He was 0-1 in the first two against Boston with an 8.62 ERA in 15 2/3 innings.

Red Sox: LHP Sale is slated to make its highly anticipated return from the Tommy John operation with its first start in just over two years. Sale, a seven-time All-Star, last pitched on August 13, 2019 and had surgery on his left elbow the following spring. In five combined rehab outings this year between the Red Sox rookie-level affiliate, Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, Sale threw 20 innings, struckout 35 and gave up three runs.

