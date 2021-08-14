Cricket: Babar, Rizwan repair damage as Pakistan edge 81 advances





KINGSTON: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan tried to lift their team out of a deep hole when heavy rain forced an early tea with Pakistan with 117 for four, lead by 81, in their second innings on the third day of the first Test at Sabina Park on Saturday (14 Aug). Reduced to 65 for four when Jayden Seales copied senior pacemaker Kemar Roach’s pre-lunch writs by taking two quick wickets early in the afternoon session, Azam and Rizwan struck the right balance between defiance and positivity. They made 52 runs for the fifth wicket, with the captain unbeaten at 28 and the wicketkeeper batsman resuming at 26 when the showers stopped and further play became possible. In a field where smooth scoring is still difficult, Pakistan must feel they have a fighting chance to replicate their Sabina Park win in the opening match of the corresponding series four years ago if they managed to get anywhere close to 200. come. . As bleak as the early afternoon situation seemed to the visitors on their Independence Day, Shaheen Shah Afridi ensured they had the perfect start in the morning by taking the last two West Indian first innings wickets, sacking the home side for 253. However, that satisfaction was immediately tarnished by Roach, who inflicted more than a little discomfort on the visitors before lunch with a wicket in each of his two spells. The Barbados once again showed the value of his experience and accuracy, pinning Imran Butt leg-forward without scoring. After an increasingly promising 55-run tie between the other opener, Abid Ali, and former captain Azhar Ali, Roach then produced a sharp cut-off to Azhar who cut off the right-hander’s leg stump as he shuffled too far over the crease to kick the last ball from the morning turned out to be. While Azhar’s response to the dismissal suggested the ball had also gone lower than he expected, it was only a reward for the persistent Roach who had previously seen Jason Holder’s normally safe pair of hands spill a legal flyout on the second slip of the same batsman. Holder atoned for that surprise mistake when he gave Seales his first wicket of the innings via Abid Ali’s sharp cut high to the right to the tall all-rounder on the second slip. Three balls later there was even more cheering in the West Indies camp when first innings top scorer Fawad Alam shoved another Seales delivery to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva for a duck. At that point, Pakistan had lost three wickets for nine runs either side of the lunch break and was in dire need of stability, which Babar and Rizwan provided before the rain came. It was all bright sunshine at the start of the day, however, with Shaheen Shah Afridi taking just ten deliveries to round out the West Indian innings after they resumed at 251 to eight. He threw Jomel Warrican extensively in the first over of the day, then earned an LBW verdict against da Silva in his second over to finish with numbers four to 59.

