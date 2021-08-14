Football completes first fall scrimmage





Post Practice Interviews: Coach Creighton | Coach Neathery photo gallery | Summarize video YPSILANTI, I. (EMUEagles.com) Without a cloud in the sky and the sun shining brightly, the Eastern Michigan University football team was back at Rynearson Stadium today, August 14, for its first scrimmage of the fall of 2021. Broken up into offensive and defensive sidelines, the units collided in a full-path affair involving certified NCAA officials and multiple sets of game-style live soccer. With adjustments such as making all quarterback contacts illegal and eliminating the use of certain types of blocks, the squads competed for the majority of allotted practice time. The Eagles’ special teams also saw a lot of action, mainly between sets of live play. Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Neal Neathery , speaking after the scrimmage, he noted his unit’s impressive appetite for improvement. “These guys work hard. They work hard on things off the field, spend a lot of time watching movies and are eager to get better,” Neathery noted. “From that point of view, I think this group is excellent.” Going against Neathery’s defense today was eighth year Head Coach Chris Creighton , who stepped into the role of the stage actor for the EMU attack during the 2020 season. He spoke highly of his team’s overall improvement, especially in the quarterback room. “We’re better than we were,” Creighton said. “They (quarterbacks) got to play today, which is good. We’ll meet here in a few hours after we’ve gone through the film and see if they did the right checks and made the right plays and all that, but we’re better than last year, and we’re excited about that.” While both coaches noted the focus and improvements expected in the coming weeks, there was no doubt that the energy was high and the players were excited to play match-style football at The Factory today. Fans can hear full post-scrimmage interviews with both Creighton and Neathery by clicking on the respective links above. For updates on the team, follow @EMUFB on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. With the season fast approaching, the EMU Ticket Office has announced the sale of 2021 ticket packages and single-game ticket options. EMU’s schedule features six home games. Visit the official ticketing page on EMUEagles.com for more information. The competition on September 3 has been declared CommUniversitE Night. An event designed to showcase the unique relationship between the local community and the university. This is a special event where we invite the whole community to come out and support the soccer team. Pregame festivities will feature food, music, kid-friendly activities and more. During the game, Eastern Athletics will recognize frontline workers and celebrate our return to Rynearson Stadium. In addition, as a thank you to educators for their dedication to students of all ages, EMU Athletics is offering all local faculty and staff up to four free tickets to the home opener. There is also an opportunity to raise money for your local schools. To set up a ticket sales fundraiser, email: Ricky Zum Mallen in athletic marketing.

