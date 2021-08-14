Sports
These Men Prove That Using Your Legs Doesn’t Mean You Lose A Life You Love
These adrenaline junkies have found a way to regain the fun and freedom of being outdoors.
Most important points:
- Life-changing injuries don’t limit these men’s desire for the thrill of the open road
- Adapted motors allow them to drive and take their wheelchair with them everywhere
- The rides have opened the door for friendship and communication
While they may be living with a disability, they are in the process of debunking the myth that this could mean a life without adventure and discovery.
Motorcycling, windsurfing and momentary concentration problems had life-changing results for each of the men who have now found ways to turn their adversity into opportunity and get back on the road.
Their tricycle bikes have been modified with handbrake systems and hoists that lift their wheelchair and take it off the back of the bikes.
Freedom from the public road
Richard Higgins thought he would never drive again after being paralyzed in a motorcycle accident.
“Having that taken from you is pretty devastating,” he said.
“Not just the fact that you had an accident and the paralysis and everything that came with it, but the fact that I couldn’t ride a bike was devastating to me.”
Peter Allen was paralyzed after an industrial accident.
He said the men created bonds through their passion for motorcycles, allowing them to share creative ways to navigate life as wheelchair users.
“All of a sudden we have a group of guys who have motorcycles that they probably never thought they’d get back on,” he said.
“I suppose that’s how the group got together, we just decided, let’s drive somewhere… do something we used to do as a proficient body, but we took it for granted, now we’ve got it all back.
Shared experience
Craig Wilson, the newest wheelchair user in the group who suffered a spinal cord injury while kitesurfing, has noticed that group life is changing.
“I really enjoy horseback riding,” he said.
Mr Allen said the shared learning was an added bonus.
“You always learn from other people in a wheelchair, you know, even when it comes to basic necessities in a wheelchair.”
Freedom from the road
Craig Parsons also loves the freedom after a motocross accident at age 15 left him quadriplegic with limited hand functions and no use of his legs.
Now a two-time Paralympic champion in table tennis and wheelchair rugby, he has pushed himself to live a life he was told was not possible 40 years ago.
“There is such a freedom to ride a bike and drive cars,” he said.
“For people with disabilities, it’s a form of freedom that you can go out and do whatever you want and do things and of course it’s just the simple camaraderie.
“Before we got together, it was just talking about the bikes. Now we have the bikes, we talk bits and pieces, we all talk about different things, how we can make life easier for each other.”
Parsons said the shared learning has encouraged all of them to do more.
“We can learn from someone else, the ability to go and do something the way you want to do it and adapt it,” he said.
Chris Kerr is an ABC Regional Storyteller Scholarship winner, a collaborative initiative with:International Day of People with Disabilities.
