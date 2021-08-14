Brian Kelly Announces QB Jack Coan Will Start Against FSU





FSU football hosts Notre Dame in their season opener on September 5. One of the biggest question marks for Notre Dame has an answer as head coach Brian Kelly announced that Jack Coan will start as quarterback against the Noles. It’s no surprise, as most saw the move to Wisconsin as the starter when he arrived on campus in the spring. Kelly made the news after a week of fall camp. Jack Coan replaces Ian Book, Notre Dame’s most winning quarterback of all time. Book was a fourth round selection of the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft. Brian Kelly Names Jack Coan Starting Quarterback pic.twitter.com/L8zKLotTBa — Notre Dame football PR team (@NDFootballPR) August 14, 2021 Jack Coan was the backup quarterback behind Wisconsin starter Alex Hornibrook. The latter should ring a bell for FSU football fans, as Hornibrook switched to FSU in 2019 to play for Willie Taggart. What will Coan bring to the table for Notre Dame? Well, he plays behind a new offensive line and is a pocket passer. Coan passed for 2,727 yards while completing 69.2 percent of his passes. He threw 18 touchdowns and had five interceptions. One thing to note is that the opponent’s defense fired him 29 times while he was in Wisconsin (9.7 percent of pass plays). Coan averaged 7.5 yards per attempt while in Wisconsin. I think Coan is a solid player who can play some. Wisconsin was the first to throw the ball down 54 percent of the time, trying to keep Coan from passing down in the obvious situations. He completed 68.5 percent of those passes and 38 percent of his passing yards were down first. He wasn’t terrible on third and seven yards, averaging 70 percent of his passes. However, he only converted those third downs at a 31.9 percent clip. The key for FSU football will be to stop the run and put Coan in clear passing situations. If they can do that and limit the passes below, they may have some success in slowing the Notre Dame attack.

