Brian and Christian Ferguson remembered, honored by annual tennis tournament





LANSING, Michigan (WLNS) – For its 16th year, the “The Great” Brian and Christian Ferguson Memorial Tennis Challenge was held in the town of Lansing. The tournament is curated by Ron De Leon, who was one of many influenced by the Fergusons. The tournament is held in honor of Brian and Christian’s legacy of youth sports in Lansing. It took place on the tennis courts behind Waverly Middle School and welcomed people of all ages to participate. It was $20 per person and all the money raised will go to the American Cancer Society. Both Brian and Christian are remembered today by their older brother, Joel Ferguson, who spoke to those in attendance and thanked them for their support. Among those in attendance was Michigan State University president Samuel L. Stanley Jr., who was unable to play due to a recent injury but still wanted to support the Ferguson family. President Stanley did not know Brian or Chris, but over the years has become very close to Joel. Joel Ferguson was the longest-serving board member of the MSU Board of Trustee before deciding not to run for re-election in 2020. Lansing Sexton’s former basketball coach, Carlton Valentine, also spoke to the crowd, but via cell phone, who coached Christian as the Big Red won back-to-back state titles. Of the three brothers, Brian and Christian were the ones who mastered the sport of tennis. Joel played the sport, but was never as good as his brothers. All three would go on to play college basketball at some point. After graduating from Sexton High, Joel served for two years with the U.S. Marine Corps and then ran on the MSU basketball team, Christian played for MSU in 1961 and 1962, and Brian played basketball at St. Louis University and Northern Michigan. All three have been inducted into The Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame and that’s because they kept pushing each other as they grew up. “Each one of us would do anything to make the youngster be better than us. Our goal was for Chris to be better than me and Brian to be better than Chris, and we were all happy about that,” said Joel Ferguson. “We pulled together as brothers, as family. I’m here today and I’m just honored and happy that they do this for my brother’s names.” “Joel has welcomed me for decades and welcomes everyone to Michigan State University,” said President Stanley. “This is one of the ways I hope I pay my respects to Joel, his family and the difference they’ve made.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wlns.com/news/brian-and-christian-ferguson-remembered-honored-by-annual-tennis-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos