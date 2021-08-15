Early Bets for the Norris Trophy 2021-22





Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports It’s the summer doldrums, but the hockey beat marches on. BetMGM recently released their Norris Trophy odds – although these odds are sure to change throughout the season. Adam Fox finished an incredible season in a neck-and-neck race for the Norris, but past history suggests it would be tough to win two in a row. Is it Cale Makar’s to lose? Here’s a quick look at some of the biggest names on the board and why each of them could have a strong case: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – 6.00

The case for: Since leaving UMass-Amherst, Makar is just one of five defenders to have scored at least 90 points in the past two seasons, second behind John Carlson with 0.93 P/GP. He finished ninth in Norris’ voting in his rookie season, trailing Adam Fox in first place by just nine votes. His ability to control the game and take offense with his skate and puck skills is second to none, and deservedly the favourite. The case against: Much like Nathan MacKinnon’s chances of winning the Hart, a lot will depend on how well the Avs do during the season. Darcy Kuemper’s numbers were good, but he struggled with injuries and the Avs lost depth up front and on the blue line. Samuel Girard and Devon Toews, who took one vote in third place, have also received critical acclaim and could distract Makar some attention. Adam Fox, New York Rangers – 7.00

The case for: Well, he’s the most recent winner. He passes the eye test with his high IQ and ability to move the puck and the analytical models — which rely more heavily on defending evaluations because points can be so misleading — just love him. The case against: Back-to-back wins would be historic. It’s been done before, but only Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey and Denis Potvin managed to do it before their 25th anniversary. We can be optimistic about Fox, but a reminder that Orr (86 points ahead of second place), Coffey (96 points) and Potvin (46 points) have blown the competition away by a significant margin on their two straight wins. Fox was one of 11 defenders to score at least 40 points, finishing second to Tyson Barrie by one point, and again, he will do his job for him with a Rangers blue line that lacks depth. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning – 7.00

The case for: He played injured during the playoffs?! Hedman could have fooled anyone. He finished in the top three in Norris’ vote for five seasons in a row – which is also traditionally a bit of a reputation award – and remains the consensus best all-round defender in the league. The case against: Hedman is coming back from a few injuries but should be ready for the regular season. However, the Lightning has found that flashing through the season is no guarantee of playoff success and individual awards have become a back seat to team success. The Lightning may choose to give Hedman a little more rest next season, especially if he’s on his way to the Olympics, and lean more on Ryan McDonagh or Mikhail Sergachev. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators – 4pm

The case for: Josi is an exceptional attacking defender and a former winner is no harm. Since getting his first Norris attention in the 2014-15 season after finishing fifth in voting, Josi is eighth in P/GP, eleventh in PPP and fifth in TOI/GP. The case against: The Preds just don’t seem like a great team. They’ve traded out one of their most reliable players and Josi’s key defense partner in Ryan Ellis, and their attack has been dealt a blow with the departure of Viktor Arvidsson. We can carry on with plus-minus all we want, but a negative rating has a negative effect on the mood, and Josi’s minus-11 rating was the second worst on the team. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars – 16.00

The case for: Heiskanen has a big contract to live up to, but otherwise the defense and goalkeeping of Stars have to be solid all the time. He is an excellent two way defender and solid in all three zones and could have a strong bounceback season. There’s an argument that he just played too much last season, and the additions of Ryan Suter and Jani Hakanpaa might just ease some pressure. The case against: He doesn’t score enough. In the past three seasons, he is 33rd with 95 points, and the Stars prefer John Klingberg to lead the power play. Although voters have moved away from awarding the Norris to the top-scoring defender, points still matter. Both Klingberg and Esa Lindell also deserve a lot of credit for the Stars’ tough, defensive style. However, if Heiskanen can increase his offensive production to his 2019-20 levels, he looks like a very good value bet. Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights – 9pm

The case for: If Pietrangelo can pick up where he left off in the play-offs, he’ll be gold. He was the best player of the Knights and even on a fairly busy blue line he was worth every penny. He can definitely put the points together and he doesn’t have to be the elite every night in a weak Pacific Division, which makes him a good bet. The case against: He has never received the attention he deserves and his voting history with Norris is sporadic; in 11 full seasons, he finished in the top five three times, but also went without votes four times. He shares the spotlight with Theodore and Alec Martinez, and rightly so or not, his production could be discounted for playing in such a weak division. Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadians – 26.00

The case for: Petry had an excellent regular season, finishing in the top-20 in the voting for the second time in three seasons. It may have taken a while, but Petry seems to be maturing like fine wine, with four consecutive 40 point seasons after his age-30 season. With Shea Weber missing all season, Petry will once again play a major role on the Montreal Blue Line. The case against: Petry has become a much more efficient shooter in recent seasons, but a 9.4 S% is hard to replicate. His goal took a nosedive into the play-offs with just six assists in 20 games, which is probably more of an indication of his attacking prowess, although he did play injured. His strong play was also supported by excellent puck possession and team defense but Weber has been eliminated, Carey Price is likely to start the season on an injured reserve and Philip Danault signed with the Kings. Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes – 36.00

The case for: He did the most with the least last season and was just one of two Coyotes to score more than 40 points last season. Offensively he was fantastic with an uncanny ability to get through shots. The case against: Perhaps, like Oliver Ekman-Larsson in his prime, the Coyotes just aren’t good enough or aren’t getting a lot of attention to help Chychrun get votes. My guess is that Chychrun will put down solid individual numbers, but the team around won’t do him any favors, especially his fellow defenders and an AHL-caliber goalkeeper tandem. Chychrun is a fun gamble, but don’t expect it to pay off.

