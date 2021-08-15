Grandma or co-parent? – The Hindu





Over the years, the role has changed from storyteller to partner in raising children



When my grandmother had her first grandchild, her youngest daughter was only 11. Raising children was a family responsibility, and her role as a grandmother was limited to telling stories. Since she was illiterate, she had me read her favorite stories from… anandavikatan while braiding my hair. She would protect me and my siblings from being scolded by our mother, who dared not speak loudly for her. My mother became a grandmother when she was 40. The family had become smaller and she took a more active role in raising all of her grandchildren. She was a safety net for her daughters and daughter-in-law balancing their careers and family. One would be tempted to say that behind every successful woman, another woman would find a mother or a mother-in-law. Grandma is leaving I became a grandmother in my late fifties, at a pivotal time in my career. I had to be a fully devoted grandmother for a short time, giving birth to grandchildren, and I longed for special leave for working grandmothers. Later during grandchildren’s visits, my husband and I embodied the Ogden Nash quote: When grandparents come in the door, discipline flies out the window. I saw a more active role of grandmothers living with their grandchildren. A cousin goes with her grandchildren to table tennis and tournaments. My daughters mother in law guides the granddaughter with Bharatanatyam steps and accompanies her in dance recitals. In both cases, the working parents cannot spare time. My daughter chose a safe time after the second wave to travel and announced: Mom, I’m bringing them to stay with you for a month. They will attend their online classes and all you need to do is supervise. My husband and I were delighted when our empty nest was buzzing with chatter of lessons, games, and music. School kept the kids busy from 9am to 3pm After school, the kids learned guitar and tabla online. Self-control was put to the test as the kids had hours of access to devices with the ability to wander into video games. Prolonged screen time was a concern and I persuaded them to walk during breaks. My husband and I tried to supervise without appearing to be snooping around. We were warned in muffled voices, pattic, shhh, speak softly, I’m online and that is, please, you are visible on the screen. Still, we followed our daughter’s instructions and set limits for playing video games. Within the restrictions of the lockdown, we have organized outdoor activities on some days. The pandemic has changed me from a permissive grandmother to a watchful co-parent. The role of a grandmother is no longer limited to storytelling and indulgence. It requires close collaboration to instill self-control, appreciation for privilege and healthy habits to help the children develop into resilient and adaptive adults. After all, grandchildren have made us great and the least we can do is give them our undivided attention and time. [email protected]

