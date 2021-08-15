Trevor Bauer assault allegations: Ohio woman filed an earlier order in 2020





Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic alleged accounts of domestic violence, threats and sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault or domestic violence, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at: 1-800-656-4673 or the Domestic Violence Hotline on 1-800-799-7233. A day after Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was again extended over sexual assault allegations, news broke that another woman had filed a previous protection order against the star Dodgers pitcher. Last year, an Ohio woman asked for the temporary injunction due to repeated threats from Bauer after he allegedly assaulted her, according to… The Washington Post. At the time, Bauer was a member of the Reds, although the woman’s allegations of sexual assault against him date back to 2017, per The mail, when he pitched for Cleveland. On Aug. 2, 2017, the woman was at Bauer’s apartment when she showed police officers photos of her with bruises on her face and blood in her eyes, according to The mail, who received that night’s police report. She told police those injuries resulted from a previous encounter between her and Bauer, who she said punched and strangled her “during sex without her consent,” per The mail. Bauer had contacted authorities that evening, saying the woman “attacked him and refused to leave.” The woman arrived at his apartment drunk and “beat him several times,” the police report said. The woman was at least 10 inches shorter and about 80 pounds lighter than Bauer, the police report said The mail. At the time, the woman was an adult, but not of legal drinking age. According to the police report, the woman denied hitting Bauer and showed the officers the photos of her injuries, allegedly from the previous attack. Her allegations against Bauer have not come to fruition, according to… The mail, but she was arrested for underage drinking, although the case was later dropped. Bauer’s attorney Jon Fetterolf and agent Rachel Luba denied that Bauer had injured the Ohio woman, saying she made an “unwanted and unsolicited visit during which she was combative, heavily intoxicated and physically assaulted.” [Bauer].” These records obtained by The mail show the aggressive tactics Bauer’s attorneys and representatives have used to refute the California and Ohio prosecutors’ claims. The mail obtained the photos the woman showed to police on August 2, 2017, as well as additional photos of the woman with bruises on her cheeks and around her left eye. Her attorney, Joseph Darwal, said those injuries were from when Bauer beat her without consent during sex in 2018, though The mail could not independently confirm the setting of that alleged incident. The Ohio woman asked for the temporary injunction against Bauer in June 2020, which resulted from an ex-part proceeding, over threatening messages he allegedly sent her. “I don’t want to spend time in jail for killing someone,” one message read The mail. “And that’s what would happen if I saw you again.” In an undated Snapchat post, Bauer is said to have written: “The only reason I would ever consider seeing you again is to choke you unconscious, punch you in the face, put my fist in your a– skull f- — you and kick you out naked. And of course I would never do that to anyone. So I can’t even enjoy the one thing I sometimes enjoyed with you.” Bauer’s representatives said: The mail they strongly “question the validity” of the Snapchat messages, as the pitcher no longer has access to them. According to the report, Bauer also threatened to send a video of him and the woman having sexual intercourse with one of her relatives, the woman’s former lawyer said. His representatives said in a statement: The mail that the two had an “on-and-off” consensual relationship for about three years and that the woman was chasing him. Fetterolf and Luba also said: The mail that the allegations of physical abuse were “categorically false”. The woman later voluntarily dropped the warrant against Bauer. “What started as our client’s attempt to protect themselves — first by filing a protective order — turned into months of additional fear, stress and constant threats,” Darwal and Kendra Barkoff Lamy, a spokeswoman for the woman, said in a statement. a statement to The mail. “In the end, our client made the decision that continuing legal action was not worth the potential public disgrace and baseless lawsuits threatened by Bauer’s team. She never wanted anything from this audience.” Bauer is currently under investigation on separate charges of sexual assault, and the accuser, a California woman, filed an ex parte restraining order for domestic violence on June 28 — the same type of warrant as the Ohio woman. A hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for Aug. 16 per the athletic‘s Fabian Ardaya placeholder image. The 30-year-old is accused of assaulting the California woman twice earlier this year. The woman in question said Bauer committed multiple non-consensual acts after what began as consensual sex. She claims the jug strangled her unconscious and anally penetrated her without permission in April. A similar incident reportedly happened again in May, when the woman said Bauer strangled her unconscious. When she regained consciousness, the pitcher hit her repeatedly on the head. She ended up in hospital with serious trauma. Bauer has not spoken publicly about the California woman’s allegations, but on Saturday he posted a statement on Twitter denying The mail‘s report, stating that the newspaper is trying to create a “false story” of him. “The Washington Post has been diving into my life for the past six months, trying to contact hundreds of friends and acquaintances who they suspect I was in some sort of romantic relationship with,” Bauer said. “Despite my representatives providing a wealth of conflicting evidence, documenting statements and background information showing the pattern of troubling behavior from this woman and her lawyers, The Washington Post has chosen to ignore much of this information and tell a lecherous story. spreading with defamatory statements, false statements information and baseless accusations of a woman who not only harassed and physically assaulted me but also tried to extort millions of dollars from me last year in exchange for not coming forward with false claims.” The Dodgers pitcher has been on administrative leave since July 2 under the league’s joint policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, while the league and Pasadena Police Department continue to investigate allegations of sexual assault against him. The league and MLBPA may agree to continue extending Bauer’s leave.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/mlb/2021/08/14/ohio-woman-filed-previous-protection-order-against-trevor-bauer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos