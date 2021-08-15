Sports
English cricket doesn’t deserve Joe Root, but needs him badly
Ben Gardner reports from Lord’s on another superb collection from Joe Root, a player in the form of his life.
It’s not just that Joe Root, just turned 30, is in the best shape of his test career. It’s not just that he averages more than double England’s next best hitter for the year. It’s not just that he changed his home form just when England needed it, stringing together 100 on England soil for the first time in his Test career for two years this summer. And it’s not just that he’s done all that while grappling with a global pandemic, a county schedule, a rest and rotation policy, a governing body, and a spate of freak injuries that have conspired to rob him of his best team for 12 straight tests. . It’s that he’s done all that, and somewhere along the line, he’s also rediscovered his smile.
For a while the twin burdens of Test captaincy and being Englands best player had hung heavily, so heavy in fact that, for a time, that last title slipped. In 2020 he went by a full year without hitting three figures for the first time in Test cricket, and every dose of misfortune, every blow that collapsed, every personal failure seemed to cut just that little bit deeper. It was tempting to wonder if Roots was pretty much over before we realized it was ahead of us, those heady days in 2014 and 2015 when he ran England to an Ashes win and himself into the No. 1 test ranking.
From the peak of averaging 57 at the time, he found himself coming in this year with his runs per layoff under 48. Now it’s back where it belongs, over 50, but that matters far less than the joy on the face of Roots, the vim with every blow, the taste with which he approaches every new disaster he treads, a nation asking again, Joe, could you?
It feels like a long time ago now, England have taken a first inning lead for the first time since the first test in India, but Root came in with his side in some trouble. Dom Sibley had strayed, Haseeb Hameed had come and gone and England was 23-2. Root held out the hat-trick ball, the first of two he would negotiate in the innings, then did what he did, but what he didn’t do for too long, tuck England in, drive and run and run back into the game.
This time at least he had some support, dragging his teammates into his slipstream and showing them that this hitting is actually not impossible. At Trent Bridge, no one made more than 32. Here, Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow fell on opposite sides of their fifties, and while each should miss a chance to cash in on a throw as friendly as they’re likely to encounter all summer, they can also be thankful that, with Root in this form, a single supportive hand can often be enough.
Where would England be without Root? It is a question that you hardly think about, but also a fascinating thought experiment. Game by game, this is probably just the first Test against Sri Lanka in which England would have avoided defeat this year without Root showing steadfastness. They would probably already be 2-0 behind India, their plans torn to shreds rather than simply fraying, the jobs of coaches, chief executives, directors on the line.
It’s tempting to wonder if Root’s genius somehow diverts attention from the problems to be solved. In the run-up to this series, why create a provincial calendar with few but few first-class cricket played when it’s possible to play that way when it’s cold? Why try to lighten the obscene workload of England’s all-format stars when Root is so receptive, so willing to carry another load and strum a century with his country on his back? English cricket isn’t in a great place, with a divided fan base and a cracking test team. Without Root, it would break beyond repair. How long can he keep it all together and keep the rest of the world at bay? Like so much else, maybe best not to think about it. At least for now, let’s bask in the glow of his latest epic and leave the worries behind for another day.
