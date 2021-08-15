Sports
Minium: Between Big Blue 5-K and Football Scrimmage Saturday was a good day at ODU
Through Harry Minium
Saturday morning, four weeks before Old Dominion University plays its first home football game, there was revelry for the first time in nearly two years in the tailgate lots next to SB Ballard Stadium.
There was no tailgating, just hundreds of runners toasting brews and drinking bagels while listening to a post-race concert following the Big Blue 5-K Run.
Saturday afternoon the football team was scrambling in the stadium, and although it was closed to the public, I can tell you that ODU’s defense looked good.
I mean, really good.
Saturday night, new ODU president Brian O. Hemphill, PhD., held the final stop of his week-long Monarch Nation Tour of the state at the stadium’s Priority Automotive Club, where he spoke with hundreds of Monarch alumni.
It was good to see so much life back at the stadium, which will host its first football game in 650 days on September 11, when the Monarchs meet Hampton University at 7 p.m.
Let’s focus on the scrimmage first: Defensive Coordinator Blake Seiler promised an unpredictable and aggressive defense, and he delivered.
This is a very well coached, disciplined defense that plays with a lot of confidence. The line of defense is a bit below par and there are depth issues. But the D looked race-ready.
Ricky Rahne speaking to the crowd before the race.
The Monarchs play very hard and never let down even after a bad game or run. This is still the preseason, but there is a lot of room for optimism here.
Seiler was once the defensive coordinator at Kansas State, so you wouldn’t expect less from him.
A lot of players stepped up defensively, but the man that stood out to me was the defensive tackle Alonzo Ford, a freshman who was part of head coach Ricky Rahne‘s talented first recruit class.
No stats were kept, but I counted at least four tackles for a loss of the 6-foot-3, 275-pound graduate of Varina High School just outside Richmond.
He was a three-star recruit at Varina who got offers from Temple and East Carolina, and, Rahne said, came to ODU with a great work ethic.
“Alonzo played well throughout the camp,” said Rahne. “He has worked so hard this summer to change his body. I think he has really accepted the coaching from both the power staff and the defensive staff.
“I am incredibly happy with how he is playing. He plays with technique and is big and physical and has a doll for him.
“Obviously he has to keep going and growing, but at this stage of his development he is exactly where we want him to be.”
ODU’s defense was focused and aggressive.
The offense may not have been as prolific as Rahne would have liked, but as promised, the Monarchs threw to their tight ends, something rarely done since ODU began playing football in 2009. Five of the six tight ends got passes.
“Offensively, we need to work on our consistency. There were a few plays that we missed,” said Rahne.
quarterbacks Stone Smartt, DJ Mack Jr., and Hayden Wolff, all vying to start, did nothing to separate themselves from each other. It’s still a three-man race going into next week, which Rahne says will be a key week in determining the starters for the September 3 opener at Wake Forest.
RAHNE WAS UNDER DIE on the podium at the starting line for the Big Blue 5-K, and after kissing his wife, Jen, and wishing her good luck just before the race started, he spoke to the crowd.
It was the first Big Blue 5-K since the pandemic and attracted 1,119 runners and hundreds of other family members. The course gave anyone who hasn’t been to the ODU campus a good tour of what they missed, and a great view of the stadium, the finish line was on the stadium grass.
But the coolest thing was when we took a detour to the ODU soccer practice field where over 100 soccer players cheered the runners on. Some runners stopped to take selfies with ‘the players, who were obliged. The players seemed to enjoy the interaction as much as the runners.
Bob Curtin, who was carrying an American flag bare-chested, was hugged by a group of players when they saw him.
The Hampton resident said afterwards that he had not been to an ODU football game. When I said the opener on the 20. will be playede anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York and Washington, and that military pomp is expected, he said he could come.
I hope he does.
Saturday was a reminder of what ODU football is all about, besides rooting your team, it’s also a chance to reconnect with friends, and I reconnected with a few and met a few more.
I met John McLaughlin and his wife Debbie, and son Tim. John is an ODU alumnus and Tim recently graduated from ODU. Tim grew up with ODU athletics. Meeting and talking to people in the tailgate lots is a joy that I missed.
Back to the race: You could say the wives of ODU’s football coaches are more athletic than their husbands and you wouldn’t be wrong.
Let’s start with Jo Reihner, the wife of offensive line coach Kevin Reihner, who blew through the course in 17 minutes and 43 seconds. She averaged 5 minutes and 42 seconds to run a mile. And it was 92 degrees when the race started.
She was the best female finisher.
Jen Rahne clocked 26:48 while Joyner Mines, tight ends coach’s wife Fontel Mines, ran a 25:21, about the time I crossed the 2-mile mark.
But Lauren Campbell, the offensive coordinator’s wife Kirk Campbell, arguably the best race of all. She finished at 41:55 pushing daughter Riley in a stroller.
“Getting that stroller on the turf was a hard push,” Rahne said.
“But it was fun for everyone. It was a good day.”
Very good.
Minium was nominated twice for the Pulitzer Prize in his 39 years with The Virginian-Pilot and won 27 state and national writing awards. He covers all ODU athletics for odusports.com Follow him on Twitter @Harry_MiniumODU, Instagram @hbminium1 or email [email protected]
