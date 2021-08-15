Tennis best bets for August 14

The app is back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to get real-time player news, mobile alerts and follow your favorite players. In addition, you can now view items and player cards. Get it here!

The North American hard court swing continues this week in Toronto, where we are now in the Rogers Cup semifinals, a Masters 1000. With one of the biggest regular season tournaments of the year coming to a close, the games should be great, and I think both underdogs have a good chance here. Allow me to explain.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (-556) vs. Reilly Opelka (+390)

These two talented players met almost exactly a year ago, when the Cincinnati Masters (next week’s event) was held in a bubble in New York ahead of the US Open. It was also very similar to this matchup, with Opelka going into the match red hot against an in-form Tsitsipas who had already knocked out John Isner. Unfortunately. we haven’t seen the proceedings, with Opelka stopping with an injury to his left hand after holding the serve to make it 6-5 in the first set. He had managed to hold on quite easily, even with his legs less than 100%, and choked Tsitsipas with his serve.

With that, I think this rule is a little unfair to the big man. Aside from his match against Lloyd Harris, which cost almost anything to win, he looked masterful out there on the field. Not only did he serve well, but he hit his groundstrokes neatly and played with tons of energy. He won extensive rallies against one of the best ground-trooks in the match at Roberto Bautista-Agut and he painted lines with winners from both wings all week.

It is clear that Tsitsipas is another step forward in the competition for the big man, and it is unlikely that he can make his way through the world ranking 3 for two sets. I think he can jump on Tsitsipas early before the Greek has time to adapt, and with the way he plays from the ground he should even be able to find a break. I would look at an alt spread on Opelka in the first set if I was going to be playful, but I think the American to steal a set here is the right decision. Tsitsipas service games have been a bit shaky lately which is a cause for concern when every game is a must.

Rim: Opelka +1.5 Sets (+133)

Daniil Medvedev (-313) vs. John Isner (+242)

From one servebot to another, John Isner may have played the best tennis of anyone left in the draw. The skyscraper has skillfully placed its serve, cracking winners left and right, with its powerful forehands and backhands coming into play more often than not. It was refreshing to see Isner, at age 36, able to move and execute his game plan after dealing with injuries over the past few years, and he looks as dangerous as ever on the track. field.

Enter Daniil Medvedev, who didn’t play his best tennis in Toronto, but is in the semifinals as usual. He was on the brink of a loss to Hubert Hurkacz and even struggled to sideline James Duckworth in his round of 16 matchup. The Russian just hasn’t served that well and seemed to be mentally out of it at times.

While Medvedev’s deep return position poses a problem for big servers like Isner, the American’s big kicker and solid net skills should allow him to serve and volley for free points when he needs them, and his ability to drop shot this week should be enough variety to keep Medvedev sharp.

Like he did in the Hurkacz match, Med will probably get the issues right here and win the match, but I’m not sure he can do it in straight sets. Expect Isner, like Opelka, to grab a set.

Edge: Isner +1.5 sets (-115)

