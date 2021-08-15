Sports
NHL Requires Vaccinations, RMU Students Push For Presidential Impeachment
Perhaps the biggest threat to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup replay was the Florida Panthers. With Patric Hornqvist and other new additions, there had been no excitement and electricity in Sunrise for a few decades. The Panthers got even better on Friday when they stepped up to the counter and ordered a pound of Jumbo. We looked at the present and future of the Pittsburgh Penguins, from finances to prospects and problems on the ice, and RMU students dissatisfied with the way the school is handling the hockey program are urging the university president to be impeached.
Private RMU fundraising efforts raised about $750,000 but fell short of the $1 million goal, and the school filed the matter for another year. Curiously, the school also said that the fundraiser raised only half of the money it needed. Is it $1 million or $1.5? That’s a lot of money raised, and the school looks pretty, pretty bad.
In the autumn, PHN will hire our first interns. Owen Krepps leads the first crop.
Owen reports on the student uprising over the cancellation of the hockey program, including a petition to oust the RMU president that picks up steam. Check out Owen’s work.
It’s time for a school in Western/Central PA to give up the spirit of football and create an identity based on hockey.
PHN: One timers from the wallet to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup. The past, present and future of the Penguins, from Jagr still playing, to the biggest problems plaguing the Penguins this season and why their problems will compete against each other.
NHL News & National Hockey Now Network
Florida: The Florida Panthers look nice, pretty good. Love the UFA signing on Friday – Joe Thornton, who goes way back with Panthers GM Bill Zito, joined Florida on a one-year deal. Watch out Tampa Bay, here comes Florida.
Sportsnet/NY Post: Larry Brooks broke the news. The league has advised NHL players not to participate in Olympic qualifiers.
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman announced the news Friday night. The NHL requires all club personnel working within 10 feet of: hockey activities should be vaccinated.
Reason: Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday quickly dismissed a lawsuit of eight students at Indiana University who took up a challenge that school’s new vaccine mandate.
And yes, I’ve put the last two stories together for an obvious reason. PHN’s offer of a free plan if you start vaccinating this weekend will stand. Just send me a picture of your vax card and I’ll pay your subscription for a year out of pocket!
San Jose: The sharks don’t need a vaccination certificate to attend home games…for now. They will need fans to testify to vaccination or give a negative test.
The Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t announced anything similar yet
Back to hockey…
Vancouver: Ranking of Canucks’ busy offseason moves, from trades to UFA sign-ups, Rob Simspon puts them on the scale.
Vegas: The Golden Knights have cup dreams but no cap space. They need some of their off season flyers including the former Flyers center Nolan Patrick to get through.
Detroit: There will be no Red Wings Sweden on the Swedish Olympic squad?! But that doesn’t mean Team Sweden won’t be heavily affected and led by Red Wings influences.
Boston: The Bruins added a pair of Boston boys to their coaching staff. What a hockey culture there. Boston added a few good people and good hockey people.
NYI: WBS Penguins fans are going to Bridgeport for another 10 years. The city agreed to a 10-year deal and to Bridgeport Islanders Arena.
Pro Hockey Rumors: The Seattle Kraken Signed Cale Fleury and Carsen Twarynski and Cale Fleury on contracts.
Ken Wiebe: The Winnipeg Jets and Evgeny Svechnikov….
Hearing that there is mutual interest between #NHLJets and former @DetroitRedWings F Yevgeny Svechnikov. @spinohockey was already talking about this earlier today. Svechnikov, who turns 25 in October, was the 19th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and has 5 G, 12 P in 41 NHL games. He’s a RW, shoot L.
