I-Day Special | Sports gets a business push

Guess which new sport has caught the attention of investors and will be seen in the league format? Handball, touted as the fastest Olympic sport, is expected to hit India’s TV screens next year in the form of the Premier Handball League (PHL), supported by Bluesport Entertainment under the auspices of Handball Federation of India.

Abhinav Banthia, President of Bluesport Entertainment, is convinced that this indoor sport eagerly played in schools, especially in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities, has strong potential in the country.

Bluesport Entertainment is essentially looking at this investment through the lens of an angel investor and hopes it can grow the brand appreciation of this start-up, the PHL.

Private investments

What makes Banthia optimistic is also the fact that in Covid times the focus on health has increased dramatically, positively impacting both health technology and the gym space.

The success of the Indian Premier League over the past 13 years has set the benchmark for illustrating what private investment can do to a sport.

Despite the pandemic outbreak, the number of IPLs skyrocketed in 2020 and advertisers, who had no viable format year-round, were seen rushing to get on the IPL train. According to Duff & Phelps, a Kroll Business, the IPL brand valuation stood at 45,800 crore in 2020, with only a minimal dent of 3.6 percent compared to 2019.

IPL may have given India a template to attract more business investment in sports. Many leagues have tried to replicate its success, albeit with some hits and misses. Companies are also finding ways to participate in sport through other public-private partnerships.

Vita Dani, co-owner of Chennaiyin FC and president of Ultimate Table Tennis, said the Indian Super League has established itself as the second largest sports league in the country in terms of both viewership and digital engagement.

Every sport fundamentally needs funding to create incentives. With corporate investment, the Indian sports ecosystem has seen the creation of infrastructure and the development of facilities, which also means that players can play and train with better and improved infrastructure. Business support has also recognized the importance of grassroots competition, along with performance evaluations and scientific approaches to the sports being streamlined. Most importantly, all these investments have built athletes’ ambition, Dani added. Experts such as senior sports administrator Amrit Mathur believe that the emergence of competitions has also made sports a viable career prospect for young people.

Profitable proposal?

But has it been a profitable proposition for the investors? The economy of each sport varies. IPL teams make money. The Kabaddi League franchises are making money or breaking even. The football league teams are now losing money. But it all depends on the level of investment, the intent of the investment and the type of sport. Even if one makes some loss on the balance sheet, the return comes from many intangible benefits, such as brand building and publicity. For some, it could simply mean using their CSR spending for sport development and for others, it could simply be contributing to a sport they are passionate about, Mathur added.

The JSW Group’s sporting ventures illustrate how some companies stretch out on philanthropic passions and commercial investments in the sporting ecosystem. JSW Sports led the establishment of India’s first high-quality Olympic training center, the Inspire Institute of Sport. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and bronze medalist Bajrang Punia are supported and managed by the company. among other athletes.

Divyanshu Singh, Head of Sales and Marketing at JSW Sports, stated that the Group’s broader philosophy in all its sporting ventures is to have a lasting impact on the sports field and identify and promote young sports talent. Sport has also been identified as a key pillar of the group’s business strategy, he added.

But the competition format is not the foolproof mechanism for all sports and requires multiple strategies, Singh adds.