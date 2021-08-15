Texas still passes foothold vs. disciplined defense

The first preseason camp scrimmage is in the books, and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian had mixed reviews on what he saw Saturday, depending on which position group was in question.

Of course, the quarterback league is the most notable as the season approaches, and it looks like nothing happened on Saturday for either quarterback to separate themselves. Sarkisian wasn’t actually too happy with what he saw of junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card.

I wanted to push the boundaries with them and look at the decision-making process, Sarkisian said. And frankly, I don’t think either man lived up to the standard I consider acceptable, and I think what they consider acceptable.

Sarkisian noted that both Thompson and Card had a great week of practice, but that preparation didn’t translate and didn’t apply to Saturday’s scrimmage.

The key to the exercise is applying the preparation for the execution, and we were too inconsistent in that today.

Of the two, the only turnover was an interception thrown by Thompson.

As for their continued development throughout the rest of the fall camp, Sarkisian compared it to teaching a child to ride a bicycle, and that they will now remove the training wheels and live with growing pains instead of doing so during the season, when instead, they learn to pedal faster.

To that end, the Texas receivers didn’t do Thompson and Card too many favors today, with Sarkisian noting that they were a little off and lacking a sense of urgency, as he would have liked.

We have to be better. I didn’t think we were playing with the sense of urgency we were used to playing with, Sarkisian said. We were a little off. I expect more from them. I’ve seen more of it, so I expect more of it. There’s that combination of the quarterback and wide receivers, clearly that aspect of our game isn’t where it needs to be yet.

As for a silver lining in a dark cloud, Sarkisian is confident in what Texas has in decline. In addition to having a star-caliber talent in Bijan Robinson and a workhorse back-up in Roschon Johnson, Sarkisian likes the change of pace the fast Keilan Robinson offers behind them, saying Texas is four deep in position to take Daniel Young to include.

The defense, on the other hand, looked good and disciplined, not allowing any explosive moves or freebies. Furthermore, Sark had credit for all three units of Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense.

I think we have a deep group on that scrimmage. I think of course now with the addition of [DeMarvion Overshown] at backer, that front is very active, they are disruptive, Sarkisian said.

Beyond the trenches, he praised the linebacking corps and the experience of transfers Ben Davis, who scrimmaged today after missing some time with a foot injury, Ray Thornton, Devin Richardson and Ovie Oghoufo, who Sarkisian highlighted for being physical. More specifically, he said they are experienced and have played a lot of football, a high level allows them to let it go and play with the kind of speed and physicality the staff are looking for.

Meanwhile, the secondary continues to make good progress.

I feel good about what’s happening in secondary, Sarkisian said. I think we found the right mix of people.

Sarkisian cited Anthony Cook as someone who impressed him and said he played physical and solid football. Others of note included Chris Adimora, who competes with Cook for the novice nickel role, DShawn Jamison, and all three safeties BJ Foster, Brenden Schooler and Jerrin Thompson.

Right now the talent is there, but with a wealth of options, Texas is still trying to find the right mix in the secondary.