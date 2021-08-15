England v India: Joe Root makes masterful century at Lord’s

India 364: Rahul 129, Rohit 83, Anderson 5-62 England 391: Carrot 180*, Bairstow 57, Siraj 4-94 England lead with 27 runs Score card

England captain Joe Root made a second masterful century in a week, but the second test is blissfully done after India’s resurgence late on day three.

Like last Saturday at Trent Bridge, Root imperiously carried the home side, this time through a sun-filled day for an unbeaten 180 at Lord’s.

He was supported by Jonny Bairstow, whose 57 was his first half-century Test in two years, while Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler took in 27 and 23 respectively.

Just as England looked poised for a healthy lead in the first innings, Ishant eliminated Sharma Moeen and Sam Curran in consecutive deliveries.

The hosts were eventually knocked out for 391 – an advantage of 27 – off the last ball of a riveting, entertaining day.

The direction of the game will now be determined by India’s second innings, with the tourists hitting again on a pitch that remains slow and flat, albeit with the occasional hint of low bounce.

Peerless Root does it again

England was vulnerable in the signed first test and in a vulnerable position when India reached 276-3 on day one here, but have fought back with the two all-time greats at their side – Root and James Anderson.

Like when Anderson returned 5-62 on Friday, there aren’t many superlatives left for Root, who produces the kind of punch that few in the history of the English game have been able to do.

As of 10 Tests, this was his fifth century of 2021. He only had the chance to become the first England player to earn three double hundreds in a year, as he ran out of partners.

From 48 not overnight, it seemed inevitable that Root would take advantage of ideal hitting conditions as he raced across the day to the point boundary in the second.

Barely a point was scored on the ground. Instead, it was off-side drives and front and rear foot thrusts, delicate dabs to the third man, with whips and taps from the pads. He was never stuck, skipping between the wickets as if his life depended on it.

In a repeat from last week, Root celebrated this 100 – his 22nd – in an animated and emotional way, smashing the air and howling at the sky.

Much more to come, including a daring reverse scoop of Mohammed Siraj’s pace, Root remained untouchable, enjoying the applause as the last man standing.

Supporting roles play their part

While Root was left to play a virtual lonely hand at Trent Bridge, the support he got from the middle order here not only helped England back into this game, but could bode well for the future.

Bairstow has endured a difficult two-year period in which he lost wicketkeeping gloves, fell, recalled, rested and shuffled around order.

He glimpsed in Nottingham and continued here by scoring free in the first hour. While he was able to hit his first 50 on this ground since the 2019 Ashes Test, the disappointment is that he was pulling for the second time in a week, this time with gloves on Siraj to slip out.

Buttler seemed out of touch but felt his way until he was thrown through the gate, while the remembered Moeen’s judgment was excellent before he was about to slip out.

Mark Wood helped England lead but was knocked out by a mix-up – Root’s lone mistake – as last man Anderson bravely came through when he was beaten on the helmet by Jasprit Bumrah during a barrage of short bowling. pitches before being cleared by Mohammed Shami.

India’s perseverance pays off

This was an energy-consuming day for India’s attack, who conquered the heat and field to beat the bat with regularity.

They might regret the decision to omit off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, though it was the preferred man — pace bowler Ishant — who caused the late kickback.

After Ishant snared Moeen, Curran slid his first ball to the second slip. When Ollie Robinson was lbw, England had lost three wickets for 16 runs.

In reality, the Indian openers were probably relieved to be spared an exam with the new ball on Saturday night, but it is the tourists who will face more pressure when this fascinating match resumes on Sunday.

‘We can come with fire in our bellies’ – what they said

England batsman Jonny Bairstow on BBC Sport: “We have 27 for it. If you had said that at the beginning of the day, a lot of people would have bit your hand off.

“We go in tomorrow morning with a lead, a new ball and bowlers who will be excited and eager to impress.

“I’m sure Jimmy will come out with the bit between his teeth after what we saw last night. Tomorrow is an exciting day.’

Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta: “India is under pressure now. If they lose some early wickets, they are under pressure.

“So far it is KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja who have scored the most points. The middle class is struggling and they have a long tail.”

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: “That’s a great effort from England. Joe Root led the way. It was a fine innings.

“Tomorrow should be a very fascinating day. We should have two very good days.”