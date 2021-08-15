Sports
BYU football has everything we needed from the first fall camp scrimmage
No word yet on who the starting QB is, but the offense is almost done.
With the first scrimmage out of the way, the picture becomes clearer.
On Saturday, BYU football held its first fall camp scrimmage with a family-only audience at LaVell Edwards Stadium. And it serves as the first major piece of what the Cougars will look like this fall.
Overall, I thought we had everything we needed, said coach Kalani Sitake. Obviously we had a few guys but none for the year.
With the Cougars now halfway through Week 2 of fall camp, the quarterback race is expected to see results soon. It’s not quite there yet, but offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said the scrimmage stayed true to the pattern we’ve seen in practice so far.
However, Roderick said all three contenders showed good things on the field. Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney don’t just look like veterans, they execute the attack efficiently. And Jacob Conover makes some more young mistakes, but shows a glimpse of promise and even reminds Roderick of a young Zach Wilson.
The image of the quarterback is getting clearer, Roderick said. I’m not quite ready to say what it is yet. I have yet to see this movie, but things are starting to get clearer every day.
It looks like the quarterback fight is the last major remaining fight for the offense, as Roderick said 95% of the offense occurs.
The two-deep depth chart may still change a bit, but it’s well on its way, Roderick said.
As for who surprised Roderick or could serve as a surprise to fans once the season kicks off, the Offensive Coordinator Miles Davis was quick to exclaim.
The freshman running back played in four games in the 2020 season, rushing for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. The Las Vegas native also added 43 receiving yards on four catches.
Roderick made one thing clear on Saturday: Davis is a good player and will play this fall.
That man stands out, Roderick said. Every time he plays, he does something good. The same thing happened last year as a freshman, he competed in competitions and he played a different speed than everyone else.
Roderick named the top three tight ends Dallin Holker, Isaac Rex and Masen Wake as guys who play really well and offer a lot of flexibility on offense.
But who won the scrimmage attack or defense? Coaches didn’t give a clear answer because it’s not such an easy question.
Assistant head coach Ed Lamb said the defensive players left feeling like they were holding the attack off the scoreboard. The defense had the upper hand, but the offense has big tools in the tackle-breaking running backs Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa and those were not used.
While the scrimmage was largely live, no tackles were made on Allgeier, Katoa or the quarterbacks. Sitake had previously said the quarterbacks would not be hit during fall camp.
Since the Cougars don’t have a triple option, Sitake said it wasn’t necessary to go fully live just yet.
However, as BYU lost an NFL-caliber quarterback in Zach Wilson, Sitake said last season’s decline has not been too severe.
I saw some good things from defense and I saw some really good things from offense, and here we go, said Sitake. This is just a really good opportunity for us to learn and get better.
