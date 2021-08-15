Third annual Wilmington Tennis Open a swinging success | Sport

WILMINGTON – After a year-long hiatus, the third annual Wilmington Tennis Open returned this past weekend, and the players, organizers and fans couldn’t have been happier to be back in action as 40 participants put together a memorable day in steamy conditions at both Wilmington High School and Boutwell School.

Like virtually every other sporting event last year, the Wilmington Tennis Open was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with a new year and opportunity for a fresh start, tournament organizers Wilmington High Girls Tennis coach Matt Hackett, Wilmington High Boys Tennis coach Rob Mailey and Kathleen Reynolds put together a great day for everyone involved. All proceeds from the tournament went to Friends of Wilmington Tennis, a local group founded by Reynolds that supports tennis throughout Wilmington, but especially the boys and girls tennis teams at Wilmington High.

The main aim of Friends of Wilmington Tennis is to grow the tennis game in Wilmington, and with several local participants each year, the Open Tournament is certainly proof that they are doing just that. But the tournament also continues to attract players from surrounding cities, and this year was no exception, as players competed in three separate divisions, boys’ singles, mixed doubles and men’s doubles.

It was a good turnout. The first year may have been bigger, but this was more than last time, Hackett said. And we had really great people coming to play. We had some really nice guys in singles, with kids not just from Wilmington, but from Billerica, Burlington and Central Catholic. It was a bit more diversified than in years past, so it was great to see people coming from other cities.

What made the day even better was that once the action got underway there was great tennis playing all day, starting in the boys’ singles where a pair of Wilmington High teammates, sophomores Anuj Gandhi and Sidd Karani, made it to the final. against each other, with Gandhi leading the way with a score of 8-6.

That was a great race, with some long rallies, Hackett said. That was the fourth game of the day for both of them, so they were both very tired, but they played so well. It was really an entertaining match to watch.

In mixed doubles, Lynn’s Alex and Alise Ritterhaus team won a hard-fought 8-5 victory over fellow Lynn residents Sam Duong and Kim Ma. The group provided not only great tennis but also great entertainment off the courts.

I told them the best way to describe them would be to bring Friends and Seinfeld together, Hackett said. They were just so many, so hysterical, all of them. It was absolutely great to see some players from other cities there. It gives us confidence to continue this.

In the men’s doubles, father-son duo Jeff Towne and Rechab Towne came out on top, taking an 8-5 win over Melrose’s Sam Stallings and Griffin Castergine. Stallings is in fact the head coach of Melrose High and Castergine was its senior captain and number one in singles last season. But the Town duo had just enough to get past them in the final, just as they had beaten the duo of Gandhi and Karani playing doubles together.

Jeff is 65 years old and he plays so well. He is as fundamentally healthy as we have seen. He’s just so accurate, Hackett said. They both played very well. That was another great match.

The tennis was indeed great all day and everyone enjoyed themselves despite the intense heat on Saturday, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees at times. Everything went as smoothly as possible, but Hackett knows that organizing a successful tournament like this doesn’t happen overnight as there is a lot of work behind the scenes and months of planning. While Hackett certainly played a big part in making the tournament a success, he gave credit to Mailey and Reynolds, with Reynolds continuing to help even after he recently moved out of state.

All credit goes to Rob and Kathleen. Kathleen moved to New Mexico, but she still did all the registrations and so many other things to help us get organized. I just can’t say enough about what she’s done for us every year of the tournament and this year too,” Hackett said. And Rob went out of his way to come up with fair matches in the first round. That’s really hard to do, but Rob does a great job getting it all done.

Rob and Kathleen have done a lot of work. It just couldn’t happen without them. Wilmington is lucky to have them.

Maily, for his part, also gave credit to his fellow organizers.

It was a really great day for everyone involved, Hackett said. Matt did a great job and Kathleen did a great job from a distance as always. We can’t thank her enough. There’s a lot that goes into a tournament like this. The town crier who put it in the paper for three or four weeks in a row certainly helped, and we’ve put up flyers in all the courts in Wilmington. And of course we sent a lot of emails, and I’m always at the Wilmington courts reminding people.

But as fun and successful as the tournament was this year, Maily hopes for even bigger and better things in the future.

It’s been great to have so many players from all over the world this year, and I think it’s only going to get bigger and bigger as the years go by, Maily said. We mainly promoted it in the city, but hopefully it will continue to grow and more and more people will want to play it.