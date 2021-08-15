Manpreet Singh recalls how the men’s hockey team bounced back to win Olympic bronze: Played as planned

India men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said on Friday that winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics felt really good as his team ended the 41-year wait. India’s last of eight Olympic gold medals came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games.

Manpreet Singh recalled how the men’s hockey team bounced back to win the Olympic bronze and said the bronze medal was much needed for a country like India with a rich history of hockey.

“We thought we had to give 100 percent. Don’t think about the result. Because we knew this was our last game. And in the last 6 seconds it was in our mind that the ball should not go inside the goal post. Our defense was good. We played according to the plan and saved that goal,” hockey captain Manpreet Singh told Aaj Tak during the conclave in Jai Ho.

Manpreet Singh said that after winning the medal, when I called my mother at home, she started crying.

“It was my father’s dream that I would go to the Olympics and get a medal. But he is not here to see this thing. Mother was sad about this thing and I also felt very bad. Today is all there, but my father isn’t here to see,” Manpreet added.

India opened their Tokyo 2020 campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand, but were beaten 1-7 by Australia in their second game of the Olympics.

After that, however, they made a clinical comeback, even equaling Australia on points to finish second in the group. They then defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-finals before losing 2-5 to eventual gold medalists Belgium in the semi-finals.