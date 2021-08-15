Wimbledon finalists Kgothatso Montjane headline SA Paralympic team





Share this article: Part Tweet Part Part Part E-mail Part JOHANNESBURG Wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane heads the South African team that will participate in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo from 24 August. The SA Sports Federation and the Olympic Committee have designated a 34-man team for the Games on Saturday. Montjane, 36, is hoping to improve after two second round performances she took at the last two Paralympic Games in London and Rio. But given her form this year, she will feel confident. Montjane has made it to the semifinals of the Australian and French Open, finishing second at Wimbledon last month. The South African squad will compete in seven different sports. Logistically, things are going well and we are excited about the prospect of going to Tokyo and making the country proud. The athletes come first and with the support staff of the team we hope to make it an unforgettable experience for them, said chef de mission, Leon Fleiser. Our Paralympics have a rich history of bringing back medals from these Games and the expectations are no different this year, said Sascoc chairman Barry Hendriks. FULL SA PARALYMPIC SQUAD ATHLETICS Ntando Mahlangu, Charl du Toit, Dyan Buis, Reinhardt Hamman, Kerwin Noemdo, Mpumelelo Mhlongo, Tebogo Mofokeng, Tyrone Pillay, Daniel du Plessis, Puseletso Michael Mabote, Ndodomzi Ntutu, Anrune Weyers, Sheryl James, Simonzaneele Coituger, N Loubitorz , Liezel Gouws Coaches / management: Cornelia (Lappies) Swanepoel, Suzanne Ferreira, Daniel Damon, Cathy Lansberg, Kempen Clause, Badenhorst Erasmus ARCHERY Shaun Anderson, Philip Coates-Palgrave Coach/Manager: Barbara Manning FOR BIKES Nicholas Pieter du Preez, Ernst van Dyk, Toni Mold Coaches/management: Elrick Kulsen, Pieter Jansen, Gillian Evans, Walter Lutch RIDER Philippa Johnson-Dwyer, Cayla van der Walt Coaches/management: Ingeborg Sanne, Chris Hazen, Robyn van Lijsdonk, Trisha Bell PARA SWIMMING Christian Sadie, Hendrik van der Merwe, Katherine Swanepoel, Alani Ferreira Coaches/management: Theo Verster, Keith Jansen TABLE TENNIS According to Cogill Coach/manager: Anver Lyners WHEELCHAIR TENNIS Encouragement Montjane, Mariska Venter, Eliphas Maripa, Leon Els Coaches/Management: Gerald Stoffberg, Saidi Moruame @shocker hess

