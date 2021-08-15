Cricket team players reported safe after Jamaica earthquake





Pakistan cricket team players are said to be safe after an earthquake hit Jamaica on Saturday. The party is on the Caribbean coast to play a series of two Test matches and four T20Is. The first test is already underway in Jamaica and the second test will also be played there. In a tweet, the Pakistan Cricket Board said all their players were safe after the earthquake that hit Jamaica. The recorded magnitude of the Richter scale was reported to be 7.2. Fortunately, our men’s side is safe and sound after this morning’s earthquake in Jamaica and they are ready for the third day of the ongoing test, which will start on time. — Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 14, 2021 “Fortunately, our men are safe and sound after this morning’s earthquake in Jamaica and are ready for the third day of the ongoing test, which will begin on time,” PCB wrote on its Twitter handle. The first Test between the two sides is already underway in Jamaica. The West Indies were thrown out for 253 in their first innings and Pakistan in pursuit of that total has already lost a wicket on the third day. Pakistan cricket team to host England Meanwhile, the England cricket team will tour Pakistan for the T20 World Cup in the UAE in October-November. On Friday, August 12, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that they will host England men’s and women’s teams for the limited-overs series. Notably, this will be England’s first tour of Pakistan since 2005-06 that was filled with 3 Test games and 5, ODIs. Pakistan receives England in Rawalpindia Men’s schedule:

Two T20Is on October 13 and 14

ODI 3-match series from October 17-21 pic.twitter.com/jmvWQWAnh8 — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2021 The teams are expected to reach Islamabad on October 9. Also, they are scheduled to play two T20Is each. The men’s team will leave for the UAE after the series. However, the women’s team will stay there to play the three-match ODI series. We are delighted to welcome both the England men’s team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005 and the English women’s team, which will be touring Pakistan for the first time. Both are extra tours with the English gentlemen slated to return to Pakistan for white ball and ICC World Test Championship matches in the last quarter of 2022, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said. Also Read: ENG vs IND 2021: Rishabh Pant reminds me of Adam Gilchrist David Llyod

