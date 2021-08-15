Football Training Report: Pads On

OXFORD, Ms. On Saturday, the Ole Miss football team took another step closer to a game-like feel across the board, practicing in full pads for the first time since spring. That sense of football season just around the corner will get another boost as they practice inside the gates of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sunday.

In less than a month, the Rebels will be welcoming fans back to The Grove and the Vaught for their home opener against Austin Peay on September 11. Jeremy James , are eager to have a normal college football experience. What will also make that experience exciting for James is a return to his natural position of offensive tackle for his second season.

“It will be my first time playing in front of a home crowd. I’m excited. I’m ready. It’s something I haven’t done yet,” said James.

Excitement is no shortage around the offensive line space with the arrival of the new O-Line coach Jake Thornton . With Thornton bringing a new level of confidence to the position room, James and the rest of the Rebel linemen are ready to anchor an attack expected to be some of the best in college football.

“He’s brought a lot of energy and excitement into the room. He gets guys going the right way,” James said. “We’re coming together well. We have a chance to be one of the special offensive lines in the country this year.”

James also pointed out those on the offensive line who have stepped up their game this off-season, a few players who Nick Broeker also mentioned like two days before Cedric Melton , Tobias Braun . Reece McIntyre was also someone James recognized in Saturday’s press.

GET INTO STEP

After a year of waiting, Navy transfer Jake Springer also took to the podium to express his excitement for his defense squad. During the beginning of the fall camp, Springer was restricted and wore a black non-contact sweater. However, the Rebel defensive back feels strong as the team enters the fall camp.

“I feel great, I’m just getting ready to start the season. It’s a precaution. There’s nothing to worry about,” said Springer. “Since I’ve been there, I come in every day with the same mentality. I’ll be excited to see the fans in the Vaught. That’s what I crave.”

Versatility was shown early on and often during the first six days of training, so Springer naturally had to define exactly what his role in this defense will be when asked about it. When defining a safety in this team, he only needed two words.

“Make plays,” Springer said. “We are the playmakers running around and playing with as much effort and intensity as possible to help us win.”

NEW. 1’S PLACE

offensive, Jonathan Mingo is someone who also wants to play a bigger role in the attack after showing flashes of dominance a year ago. In Saturday’s press, he made clear all the hard work and initiatives required to achieve his goals.

“I’m trying to get my body, mobility, flexibility, my mind right and in a better frame of mind. I need to play more comfortably and try to position myself as best I can this season. I need to keep playing fast and confident. Don’t think too much na. I have to go out and play in the moment.”

With all the hype his off-season offense has generated, Mingo was quick to point out that it will all be for naught if they don’t back it up with their preparation and actions in the process.

“It’s pretty cool to get that recognition, but we have to look at it day by day,” Mingo said. “We can’t focus on anyone else. The way we play has to do with every day in training. We can’t worry about what people think of us. We have to get better every day.”

The Rebels will open their 2021 season in Atlanta, Georgia, against Louisville in the 2021 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationwide by ESPN.

