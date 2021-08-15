



CANTON, New York (WWNY) — Believe it or not, the 2021-22 college hockey season kicks off in less than 2 months for the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence. For the squad of Coach Brent Brekkes, the first month of the season will be a test for the defending ECAC Tournament champions. The Saints will play as street fighters early in the 2021-2022 season, playing their first 7 matches of the season on the road, 5 of which will be those non-conference matches. It’s a good early season test for the Bus Brent Brekkes Saints squad, starting with a 2 game series against Kris Mayottes Colorado College’s team. Some St. Lawrence bands there and he’s a good coach, a really good coach. Hell quickly turns things around, so it’s going to be a great test to start a long road trip. After that, the first month was actually on the road. We play one match at RIT in Blue Cross Arena. Then we have a long bus trip to Lake Superior State, so we were hoping the borders are open so we can go through Ontario. If not, it will be a longer journey, Brekke said. Brekke has a talented group of freshmen coming in this season, adding 9 forwards and 9 defenders to a roster that also returns some key players, giving the Saints a nice mix of veterans and youth heading into the 2021-22 season. It’s an exciting group. There’s an insult there that was really looking forward to adding. We have some pieces in the back. I think that will add some elements coming out of our zone in the breakout, but also being involved offensively in the line rush, in the offensive blue line and the o-zone. Then a few good players up front, with a lot of different skills that need to add some offensive punch and you need to keep focusing and growing, Brekke said. The Saints go into the season defending ECAC tournament champions and Brekke says the opportunity to win consecutive championships is something exciting for both him and his players. You know, I’d be young, but I’m excited about the guys we’ve got in and the guys we’re getting back. So I think there’s a good mix of talent. You have a couple of guys who got some experience with that championship last year and that goes a long way. When you have that kind of run and the guys feel confident, know what it takes and find out what it really takes to dig in and win a championship. It’s something that’s meaningful and goes a long way in giving you some momentum into the next season, Brekke said. With ECAC back at full strength after a majority of teams have completed the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19, Brekke expects the league to be stacked from top to bottom. Harvards is getting really good. They have a great recruiting class even though they were not available for a year. Their group that comes in as freshmen are really very talented. Cornell will always be good. Quinnipiacs are getting well again. There will be a lot of equality in the competition. It’s always there, even with teams that haven’t played for a year, I still think there are teams that are quite talented and have been sitting for a year, Brekke said. Sports results on Saturday Empire Football League Syracuse 28, Watertown 14 Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

