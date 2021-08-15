Nostalgia: Olympians bred in Greater Manchester





Photo: Fred Perry, left, with Wimbledon last opponent Gottfried von Cramm, June 1931 (00200175) mirrorpix With the Tokyo Olympics still fresh in our minds, this week’s nostalgia quiz recalls great Manchester sports competitors of the past. They range from swimmer Sunny Lowry and tennis ace Fred Perry to Sale sprinter Darren Campbell and Burys, recent Olympics double gold medalist James Guy. How well do you remember our Olympic stars? Why not test your knowledge in our quiz and compare your score with friends? You can brush up on all your local nostalgia in Clive Hardys’ brilliant books about Manchester in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Place your order with inostalgia.co.uk or call the order hotline on 01928 503777. Good luck with the quiz. The answers are at the bottom of the page. Darren Campbell with his 200m silver medal at the Sydney Olympics, September 2000 (01536332) mirrorpix Darren Campbell Which Olympics won gold with the British sprint relay team? It was the first time since 1912 that a British team had achieved this feat. A) Atlanta 1996 B) Sydney 2000 C) Athens 2004 Long distance swimmer Sunny Lowry, born in Longsight, successfully swam the English Channel in what year? A) 1923 B) 1933 C) 1943 Fred Perry, left, with Wimbledon’s last opponent Gottfried von Cramm, June 1931 (00200175) mirrorpix 3. Stockport tennis icon Fred Perry, pictured, won three consecutive Wimbledon Championships in which years? A) 1934-36 B) 1944-46 C) 1954-56 4. Manchester middle distance runner Diane Modahl represented Great Britain at four Olympics and won the 800 meters at the 1990 Commonwealth Games. In what year did she win the event in the prestigious European Cup, again competing for Great Britain? A) 1974 B) 1984 C) 1994 Bolton former Olympic boxer Amir Khan, November 2017 (01136404) mirrorpix 5. Boltons amir khan, pictured, became Britain’s youngest Olympic boxing medalist at the age of 17 at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. He won silver at what weight? A) Featherweight B) Flyweight C) Lightweight 6. From 1997, Stockport swimmer and British Olympian James Hickman was five times world champion, two times world record holder and four times European champion in which battle? A butterfly B) Backstroke C) Breaststroke 7. Stockport fellow swimmer James Goddard, competed in three Olympic Games in backstroke and medley. He won a gold medal for England in the 200m backstroke, on which: Commonwealth games? A) 1994 victory B) Kuala Lumpur 1998 C)Manchester 2002 <br /> 8. Salford Javelin Thrower Shelley Holroyd, who competed in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was coached by which famous former javelin thrower? A) Tessa Sanderson B) Fatima Whitbread C) Steve Backley 9. Besides being a brilliant tennis player, Fred Perry was a world champion in any other sport? A) Badminton B) Squash C) Table tennis Bury swimmers James Guy, left, and Adam Peaty at the Tokyo Olympics, July 2021 (01559610) mirrorpix 10. Bury Swimmer James Guy, pictured, has just won gold medals in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay and the inaugural mixed medley at the Tokyo Olympics, setting a new world record. Which leg did Guy swim in the mixed medley relay? A) Breaststroke B) Freestyle C) Butterfly answers: 1 (C); 2 (B); 3 (A); 4 (C); 5 (C); 6 (A); 7 (C); 8 (B); 9 (C); 10 (C) Discover more nostalgic photos from areas near you including Bury, Bolton, Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, Blackley, Manchester, Bramhall, Eccles, Salford, Rochdale, Oldham, Sale, Stockport, Didsbury, Trafford, Urmston, Wigan , Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester in the wide range of books available at iNostalgia. You can brush up on your local nostalgia in Clive Hardys’ brilliant books about Manchester in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Just go to the website here for details or call 01928 503777 to place your order. Material from the Saturday edition of the MEN Discover more fascinating pictures and nostalgic features from Manchester, see the GENTLEMEN on Wednesday, Saturday and sunday or visit MEN Nostalgia. If you want to show your photos of Manchester and around Greater Manchester at InYourArea.co.uk go to our Memory Lane feature and share them there, or email us at [email protected]

