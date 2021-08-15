Garner seeking continuous improvement and winning mentality of defensive front

Rodney Garner

Tennessee defensive line coachmet the media after a hot and humid morning training session at Haslam Field on Monday to talk about the progress of the Vols’ deep-defense group.

UT’s defensive front proved to be one of the strongest units in Thursday’s scrimmage, receiving praise from the head coach Josh Heupel afterwards.

“I thought the defensive side of football was extremely physical and changed and disrupted the offensive front, played on the other side of the scrimmage,” Heupel said after Thursday’s scrimmage at Neyland Stadium.

Despite Thursday’s impressive showing, Garner was quick to point out that his group still has a lot to improve on before the season opener in less than three weeks.

“There is room for improvement across the board, including coaching. We all need to hold ourselves to a higher standard and understand what that standard is, just understand there are no shortcuts to success,” Garner said. “It’s going to happen through adversity and how you deal with adversity when you put yourself in adverse situations.

“Are you going to find a way to fight and win, or are you going to find a way to lose? That’s what we need to change, that mentality. Where we’re going to find a way to win when the game is on the line. “

The Big Orange will return to work at Haslam Field on Sunday and Monday before another closed scrimmage is held on Tuesday.

Tennessee opens the 100eyear of Neyland Stadium, Shield-Watkins Field on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Video and full transcript of Garner’s media availability, as well as select quotes from defensive linemen LaTrell Bumphus and Da’Jon Terry can be seen below.

On his assessment of the defense line compared to the spring camp

“I think for the most part guys are trying to buy in. Obviously we’re a work-in-progress. There’s room for improvement across the board, including coaching. We all have to stick to a higher level. ” default and understand what that default is, just understand there are no shortcuts to success. It is going to happen through adversity and how you deal with adversity when you put yourself in adverse situations. Are you going to find a way to fight and win, or are you going to find a way to lose? That’s what we need to change, that mentality. Where we’re going to find a way to win when the stakes are on the line. It’s a process. They should embrace it, and we should do better for everyone to hold those standards.”

On the development of liability in the line of defence

“Of course I’ve seen growth out of the room, but we still have a long way to go. That’s what everyone needs to understand. Yes, we’ve moved the needle in the right direction a little bit, but it’s not far enough. It will really never go far enough. We just have to understand, we have to set goals. When we reach a goal, we have to re-evaluate, adjust our goals and work to keep moving that needle. I compared it to them, it is like climbing Mount Everest. You are not going to do it in a day. It is a process. They have to embrace every step of that process and understand what they are working for, what is the end goal. My whole mission is to try them putting them in the toughest situations during the week so they can handle it on race day, on Saturday. I want to know who will stop with me from Sunday to Friday. I don’t want to find out on a Saturday that I’m not on this man can count, okay?So we try them in that trouble jke situations to see how they keep them under control.”

On transfer linemen Caleb Tremblay and Da’Jon Terry acclimate in Tennessee

“They’re great guys. They definitely bring some positive energy, but I think they’d be the first to tell you that this competition is a little bit different. The intensity, the responsibility, what we expect from the training, how we work every day. They have yet to get used to the standards, intensity, how we are going to perform and how we are going to attack the day. I will never be satisfied with the fact that they are average, and I am not going to apologize to them because they got them to put in the effort and be great that’s something I’ll never apologize to them for because when they all came to Tennessee they didn’t say they wanted to come to Tennessee to None of them said: “I want to come in and become an average player.” They all had goals, dreams, ambitions and it’s my job to help them achieve them.”

On the defense’s performance in Thursday’s preseason scrimmage

“There was good and bad. I thought we started very, very well, and then we died. We didn’t end, we don’t exert ourselves. We have a little motto in our room that we are always grinding for greatness. only way you will achieve greatness is by grinding for it You must make an effort As I have told them we should all be comfortable (with) feeling uncomfortable That is what we are We are very “started well, did really good things. We sort of came out at the end. That’s where we have to learn how to put in the effort and fight on.”

On if players set an example in Thursday’s preseason scrimmage

“If we win or lose, it’s together. So if one of them doesn’t shoot, we all don’t. The chain is only as strong as its weakest link, right? As I told them there today, they can kill us one by one If we’re shattered like this we don’t stand a chance We’ve got to stick together as a unit, and we’ve got to end up together We’ve got to learn to finish the Tennessee way Matthew Butler way, it’s not the Byron Young way, the Tyler Baron way. We want to do everything the Tennessee way, and that’s the right way.”

on what he has seen Tyler Baron and Byron Young

“Obviously they’ve gotten better. We need to get better with the technical aspects. We’ve spent a lot more time working on the pass-rush technique. Obviously, pass-rush starts with getting out. It’s turning all about feet and hands, then learning how to rotate your hips, just doing those technical things it takes to be successful to get to the brink, then learning how to dip that inner shoulder, that knee and toe aim, through acceleration and finish on the quarterback. It all starts with you getting out, so if you get out badly, that’s the difference between pressure and firing. We spent a lot more time here the last four day block of practice focus on pass rush. Now we’re going into our third block of four days and we’re trying to split it up the first four were mainly running, now we’re trying to balance it, run and pass because of course we need to get good in both areas.Leeu wen, ends, they are all interchangeable. Obviously if we’re going to do our pass rush knife, those guys are interchangeable, and then if we get in our rabbits too, we’ll take some guys from outside and put them in, we’ll do vice versa, we’ll do anything. So everyone should know what to do in every position.”

on how Omari Thomas has looked and where he still needs to make progress

“He needs to get better at playing in a good football position because he’s a natural knee bender. Obviously he struggles like a bigger man (and) he needs to learn how to play behind his pads. That’s something I give him every day. With Richard Seymour, Marcus Stroud and Derrick Brown I’ve had taller guys of course. They have to be very, very conscientious about their pad level. Even if he thinks he’s low, he’s not low, he has to be lower and it must become more natural He can’t be a waist flexor he must be a knee flexor so now he can move, change direction and do the things in a functional football stance that (defensive) linemen can do, then change all the different directions and do all the things we ask them to do.”

In this year’s line of defense

“As a line of defence, we’re a very close group. I’ve found that we hang out a lot more, we talk about everything, you know, whether it’s personal or whatever. I think having those conversations has helped us helped to grow a whole lot and that has carried on the field and we have come a long way.”

Going against the o-line

“Cade (Mays), I think he’s been shortened a bit and I think he’s moving a lot faster, but I’d say they’ve all (played) really well with their hand placement and movement and stuff. I think we’ have a very good o-line no matter who is playing.”

On Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks

“Coach Banks is great. He’s always there, motivating and all. He’s there, you know, like we’re doing it wrong, he can tell us in a different way that not everyone (can do). I feel like he reaches down to us where we can all understand what he’s going for.”

About what his experience has been like in Tennessee so far

“On the field we have coach G ( Rodney Garner ), coach Heupel, coach Banks and they push us every day. Off the field was great too, this is very different from Kansas, like there are a lot more things. I wanted to get closer to home, I wanted my family to be able to come to more of my games because it was a 12 hour drive to Kansas (from Mississippi), so this is a lot closer.”

About getting to play under coach Garner

“It’s great, it’s a dream come true. He’s tough, but that’s what you need to be the best player you can be.”

Getting used to Garner’s coaching style

“I know he’s a hard coach, but I mean it’s coaching, that’s what you expect. He’s the best d-line coach in NCAA football. Hard coaching will bring out the best in you, you have to just keep going Don’t give up, just keep grinding every day.”