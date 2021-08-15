



While India vs England Day 3 of the second Test is underway at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, skipper Joe Root scored his 22nd Test century, pushing the hosts into a strong position. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow showed remarkable skill and determination to frustrate the Indian bowling attack during the opening session of Day 3 of the ongoing second Test here at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday 14th August 2021. Bairstow, however, was fired on a brilliant short ball drop woven by Virat Kohli & Co. Joe Root becomes 2nd England player to score 9,000 runs in Test cricket Aside from his brilliant century, Joe Root also became the only second England player to score more than 9,000 runs in Test cricket. The first England player to score more than 9,000 runs in Test cricket was Alistar Cook. In terms of world cricket, Root is the 16th batsman to score 9,000 plus test runs. According to the statistics, Joe Root has achieved this in less than 9 years when he made his test debut in December 2012. Netizens Praise Joe Root for a Century at Lord’s 2nd Inn of 1st Test – 109

1st Inn of 2nd Trial – 100* In the first time, JOE ROOT scored back-to-back Test Hundreds in two consecutive innings. And also, England have never lost a test when Joe Root has scored 100+ runs. 16 – WON

5 – Drawing#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ztelpaTrOE Thurunu Jayasiri (hThurunuJ) August 14, 2021 India vs England Day 3 Tea Coming back to the match, skipper Joe Root is still standing at the Lord’s Cricket Ground with an unbeaten 132 runs, while Moeen Ali has shown some sparks on the other side playing with an unbeaten 20 runs. When tea was drunk on Day 3, England were 50 runs behind India with 5 wickets in hand. The English skipper Root resumed his half-century in just the second left of the day. Root and Bairstow looked pretty easy for the first hour and it was the Indian bowlers who were put under some pressure by the duo. Both batsmen didn’t give in, and they kept cutting the runs, and in the end it was certain that England took the credit in the first session. By the time the first two hours of play had begun, the hosts were just 148 runs behind with seven wickets in the bag. In the first innings, India was bundled for 364 and KL Rahul (129) was the top scorer for the visitors. For England James Anderson took a five wicket away and this: (Image Credit: @ICC/Twitter)

