The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC in talks to form an alliance





According to reports from the Athletic, the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 have been actively discussing forming an alliance. Here’s what that would mean for the Ohio state football program. When Texas and Oklahoma decided to leave the Big 12 to join the SEC, many assumed that the dominant schools in the Big Ten, Pac 12 or ACC would take a similar step to create a “super conference.” in response to the SEC. Now the biggest question is how would this alliance be structured? The biggest benefits of this alliance would be to focus on college football and counter the SEC with the ability to create interesting and big matchups across the three conferences with programs like the Ohio State football program, Clemson and USC. These selective matchups, in turn, would also spark the interest of all media rights partners. Be it Disney, ESPN, Amazon or Fox, these companies would all be happy to claim the rights of this alliance for a top price. Regardless of public opinion, college athletics and college football seem to be moving specifically in this direction in terms of forming larger alliances or leagues to create the flexibility needed for the biggest brand match-ups in the country. Above all, an alliance between the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC would create an even better environment for not just the college athletes, but all college fans. Matchups involving Ohio State vs Clemson, Penn State vs North Carolina, and Northwestern vs Oregon will hopefully become more realistic in the regular season than just in the bowling season. If an alliance is formed between these 3 Power 5 conferences, it will be interesting to see what Notre Dame, the Big 12 and the other Non-Power 5 schools are trying to create to stay competitive.

