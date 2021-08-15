Roger Federer’s children are quite impressed with his tennis talent

There’s no question that Roger Federer is a tennis superstar. His prowess is unmatched as the tennis maestro holds 20 Grand Slam titles, in addition to 103 ATP records. However, Roger Federer’s kids are quite impressed with both his athletic talents and his favorite sport. Keep reading to learn more about his family.

The 40-year-old Swiss player is married to Mirka Federer, a former athlete, and the couple is blessed with four children. They actually have two twins: Myla and Charlene are 10 and Lenny and Leo are 5.

Out of court, Federer spends most of his time with his adorable family, while also participating in philanthropic activities to support needy children through the Federer Foundation. Sometimes Mirka and the children support Roger Federer personally at events to show their support for him. Mirka has accompanied the kids to several matches and watched Federer win Grand Slam titles, including his 2017 and 2018 titles.

What Federer’s Kids Think Of Their Dad’s Tennis Stardom

Roger Federer’s family has expressed their support for the tennis superstar. On several occasions, Mirka and the children have shown their love by attending his matches, just to cheer him up. However, the kids are quite impressed with his tennis skills. According to tennis netFederer stated that none of his children seem to have a strong interest in tennis from an early age.

Despite being a tennis star, Federer admits that introducing his kids to the game was difficult. On numerous occasions, Mirka and Federer have tried to coach their children, but with little success. Federer has explained to his fans that while he has tried to promote tennis in his household, the kids seem distant. In an interview with ON, this was what Federer had to say, as reported by Yahoo Sports:

“I have struggled with my children. I’ve tried to promote tennis in my household by playing a lot of matches against Rafa, Novak and everyone, but my kids don’t care.”

The father of four withdrew from the 2021 French Open after a knee injury. However, he is hopeful that he will be back on track before he officially retires. Interestingly enough, Federer hasn’t given up yet and promises to take it easy with the kids until they can finally make up their mind about what’s best for them.

However, the tennis magnate still hopes that one day his children will enjoy tennis just like him. In yet another interview, a delighted Federer stated that he can only hope that his children will enjoy tennis as they get older. “Keep trying, but don’t become a crazy father! Trust the coaches, see they enjoy it, especially when they are young. But in the beginning it’s all about having fun. “

It’s clear Federer takes fatherhood seriously

It is clear that Federer does not shy away from discussing his private life in public. He seems rather composed and proud of his young family. Often the tennis maestro gives interesting interviews about his family. In a recent speech, Federer spoke proudly of fatherhood and the importance of discipline to teach his children morality, noting that of his four children, only one enjoys playing tennis.

Federer went on to say that he is confident that his children will come along one day, according to… Sportskeeda:

“I believe in it a lot; I like to teach those things to my kids. I do it all day. I tell them to talk to each other in a calm way, always say hello, shake your hand, look other people in the eye. It’s really worth it.”

Despite his busy schedule, Federer has always left plenty of time for his family. The superstar believes in raising his children in the best possible way. Together with his wife, the couple has shown that it is possible to raise respectful and well-mannered children.

