Charity hockey game raises money for Riding for Ryan





CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WOOD) Current and former professional hockey players laced their skates Saturday for a charity game hosted by the Cascade Firefighters Association. The money collected during the game will benefit Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids and Riding for Ryan, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness of cycling safety. “We want to make it an annual thing,” said Luke McCarthy, a firefighter with the Cascade Fire Department and former pro hockey player who helped organize the event. “First time doing this. The idea was tossed around about what we could do to raise money and help support.” Riding for Ryan is a charity close and dear to the Cascade Firefighters Association. It is named after Ryan Marsman, the son of Andy Marsman, a firefighter with the Cascade Fire Department. Andy Marsman and his wife Stacie created the non-profit organization after their 6-year-old son died after getting hit by a car while cycling in 2019. “It’s great,” Andy Marsman said. “They have been our support system since the day of the accident. Really our family. They stay with us and we work together. It’s huge, just a continuation of the mission with our family.” The goal of the Marsman family is to raise awareness of bicycle safety by distributing free flags to children so that they can put them on their bicycles. “When they’re on their bikes, they’re so low to the ground,” Stacie Marsman said. “Our goal is to show as many children as possible flags to increase that visibility so they can see them when they drive around with vehicles around. We don’t want what happened to Ryan to happen to another kid.” Riding for Ryan raises awareness of bike safety by handing out free flags to kids so they can put them on their bikes.

The money raised during the competition will benefit Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids and Riding for Ryan, a non-profit organization raising awareness of bicycle safety. Riding for Ryan has distributed about 7,000 flags. The organization’s mission inspired former pro hockey player Easton Oliver to fly over from New York to play in the game. “So important,” Oliver said. “You hear the background story of everything that happened, you do everything you can to support a good cause. The people here are wonderful people.” Riding for Ryan has supplied children’s flags in more than a handful of states and Canada. For more information on where to pick one up, visit RidingforRyan.org.

