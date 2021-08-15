Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love ‘dinged’ in first half of unequal pro debut

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Jordan Love was neither spectacular nor an abject failure in his first professional quarterback gaming experience. No, the heir to the throne of the Green Bay Packers was exactly what he experienced off-season and during training camp: uneven.

In his first game play of any kind in 567 days, Love skillfully made one touchdown drive, sandwiched between six other drives, which resulted in a first loss in Saturday’s preseason defeat to the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field.

Coach Matt LaFleur interrupted Love’s night after the first half. He planned to let his quarterback play in the third quarter, but changed his mind after Love was “dumped”—the word both LaFleur and Love used—around his right arm and shoulder on his pocket at the end of the second quarter. . Love played one more run to finish the half, but each game was a point.



Love said the injury “feels a bit like a strain”. He said he would meet with medical staff on Sunday, but did not believe it would affect his playing time for the remainder of the preseason. The Packers had no intention of playing Aaron Rodgers this preseason at all.

“Obviously it was a precautionary measure, but I think I’ll be ready to leave next week,” Love said.

Love led the Packers’ only scoring drive of the game in the 26-7 loss. But what a drive it was: six straight strokes on the nine-play, 88-yard drive that ended with his first professional touchdown pass.

After a few three-and-a-halfs with imperfections on two third-and-five plays on the opening drives, Love got rolling:

34 yards to Jace Sternberger’s tight end on a third and nine seam route.

8 meters to Devin Funchess on a stop route.

10 yards on a rope ramp to Malik Taylor on third-and-4.

Another 15 for Funchess, who grabbed a crosser with one hand.

After no gain on a short rollout to Sternberger, Love looped the screen to rookie Kylin Hill running back, taking it 22 yards for a touchdown.

Not long after, love was the most trending topic on twitter.

Packers QB Jordan Love led one touchdown drive, but also had six others taking down just one first in Saturday’s pre-season loss. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire

On all other drives, Love went 6-of-11 for 33 yards and the sack-fumble that cleared LaFleur, given the disturbance in the offensive line.

Love’s final numbers: 12-of-17 for 122 yards, one touchdown, and one lost fumble for a 110.4 rating.

“If there’s one thing to encourage him to keep going, it’s just, ‘Hey man, you gotta let that sucker rip,'” LaFleur said. “When you see it, trust what you see. Don’t worry about being perfect. Don’t worry about throwing a perfect pass on goal. If you do, you’re not that accurate. You have to let the ball went, but overall I think he did a really good job.”

Love said he could have done better on the 15-yarder to Funchess, which he thinks could have been a bigger game.

Love didn’t have the advantage of playing with one of the attacking attacks or one of the best receivers. In fact, the Packers gave 30 players the night off and played just three chart starters: right guard Lucas Patrick, rookie center Josh Myers and inside linebacker Krys Barnes.

Though a much smaller sample size, Love’s debut followed the script of his off-season workouts—when he got all the starter reps while Rodgers skipped everything in Green Bay—and the first 12 open workouts of the training camp. There were days when Love was extremely accurate and found a rhythm and other days when he missed throws and the team couldn’t move.

Perhaps that was to be expected in his first game action since the Senior Bowl on January 25, 2020. The pandemic destroyed his rookie preseason, and last year he never even donned his number 10 game jersey; he was inactive for all 16 regular-season games and the Packers’ two playoff games as the third stringer. Love is now QB2 and Kurt Benkert, who played the entire second half, is the only other quarterback on the roster.

Rodgers was seen with Love several times between series while reviewing the still photos available to players on the sidelines during the game.

“I wouldn’t tell him much; I just like to look at the pictures and see if there’s anything we missed in the pictures,” Rodgers said on the Packers television broadcast. “I thought Jordan did a really good job. He was efficient at throwing the ball, he took what was there. The key for him and any young quarterback is footwork. And if you’ve seen him tonight in many of the plays in which he threw the ball really efficiently, he threw on the right hitch or no hitch, and that’s when quarterbacks get into a rhythm. That looked good to me.”

It was a more productive debut than Rodgers’ first preseason game on August 11, 2005. He replaced Brett Favre and completed only 2-of-6 passes for 7 yards and was fired twice.

One ride, one game, or even one preseason won’t affect Love’s career path, but how the Packers’ first round in 2020 (remember, they traded him in to make him number 26) will handle this preseason—when Rodgers Don’t expect to make a single game snap – could eventually play a role in what happens at quarterback in 2022.

“I think it just gives us something to look back on and learn from,” Love said of his debut. “Look what little mistakes we made here and there and of course what things we did well and build from there into next week and do it again.”