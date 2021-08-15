Sharjah Cricket Stadium Announces Major Upgrades Ahead of IPL 2021





Sharjah cricket stadium, which will host 10 IPL 2021 matches ahead of the T20 World Cup, has announced major upgrades, which are expected to be completed ahead of the Indian T20 competition. The remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE from September 19 to October 15. This will be immediately followed by the T20 World Cup, starting October 17. Oman is organizing the ICC event together with the UAE. The first half of IPL 2021 took place in India earlier this year. The rest of the games were postponed after a number of cases of COVID-19 emerged in the tournament’s bio bubble. Both the remainder of IPL 2021 and the T20 World Cup, which India was to host, were subsequently shifted by the BCCI. Announcing the upgrades to the Sharjah cricket stadium, a press release stated: The newly constructed wicket block now accommodates six pitches in the , including four broadcasting pitches and two practice pitches. They are currently building a new practice facility with four turf wickets and four astro turf wickets to accommodate multiple teams during practice sessions. These will be ready in time for the IPL. A new state-of-the-art fit capital gymnasium, indoor swimming pool, steam room and sauna have also been upgraded. There are also 11 new VIP suites, a large VIP dining room and improved catering facilities on the top floor of the pavilion, the press release reports. Khalaf Bukhatir, director of Bukhatir Group and CEO of Sharjah Cricket Stadium, commented on the upgrades: The atmosphere of Sharjah, or as we like to call it the magic of Sharjah, is what sets the stadium apart from all other cricket venues in the UAE. This was no more apparent than last year’s edition when we hosted some of the most exciting moments of the IPL. …We are certainly ready and looking forward to hosting world class cricket in a safe world class environment, he added. The 2021 IPL action in Sharjah kicks off on September 24 with a match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will also be held at Sharjah’s cricket stadium. Will there be crowds in stadiums for IPL 2021? According to reports, the United Arab Emirates government has decided to allow 60 percent stadium attendance for the second phase of IPL 2021. This decision was made after discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), according to a report in the Telegraph. The first half of IPL 2021 in India was played behind closed doors due to the second wave of the pandemic. Also during IPL 2020, which was also held in the UAE, spectators were not allowed to attend matches. BCCI Announces Schedule for Rest of VIVO IPL 2021 in UAE. The 14th season will resume on September 19 in Dubai and the final will take place on October 15. More details here – https://t.co/ljH4ZrfAAC #VIVOIPL IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) July 25, 2021 The second phase of IPL 2021 kicks off on September 19 with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK in Dubai. In addition to Dubai and Sharjah, Abu Dhabi will also host IPL 2021 competitions.





