Bobby Bowden remembered by former FSU football stars Warrick Dunn, Derrick Brooks, Charlie Ward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — When Warrick Dunn arrived in Florida in 1993, he had just lost his mother and was concerned about how he would care for his siblings back home in Louisiana.

But there was something about the way Coach Bobby Bowden made him feel comfortable, and it had nothing to do with football.

“Looking back, Coach Bowden saw something in me that no one else saw,” Dunn said at a ceremony honoring Bowden’s life. “He believed in me, and that’s a powerful thing for an 18-year-old just trying to make sense of life. Coach is the type of guy who uses faith and wisdom to mold boys into men.”

Speaker after speaker who took the stage on Saturday conveyed the same message, dropping nearly all conversations about Bowden’s storied football coaching career to tell why Bowden was a man they loved and respected. Every anecdote and story focused on Bowden’s faith, his belief system and the way he showed care and compassion for his players, his coaches and most importantly – his family.

Bowden died of pancreatic cancer on August 8 at age 91, but the event at the Florida state basketball arena was more than anything a celebration of his life.

Longtime Florida state coach Bobby Bowden is flanked by Florida Highway Patrol officers as he rests in the Tucker Civic Center during a public celebration of life. Mark Wallheiser / AP

More than 300 former players and coaches came to pay their respects, including Peter Warrick, Terrell Buckley, Derrick Brooks, Charlie Ward, Brad Johnson and Chris Weinke. Also in attendance were Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, USF coach Jeff Scott, and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who succeeded Bowden as Florida state coach and spent eight seasons as Seminoles coach — in 2013, he won a national title.

Fisher rearranged his team’s training schedule to attend, reflecting on how his career aligned with Bowden’s. His relationship with the family dates back to 1984, when he and Bowden’s son Terry played together at Salem College, before Fisher moved to Samford – where Bobby Bowden attended school.

Fisher served as Florida State Offensive Coordinator under Bobby Bowden before becoming head coach.

“He was a great mentor,” Fisher said. “What he and his family have meant to me in my career and the things I’ve been able to accomplish, the things they taught me and the exposure I had to do things right with the best person in the history of the game who once it’s done, I’m so blessed to be able to have that relationship.”

When Fisher moved to Texas A&M after the 2017 season, Bowden was still keeping up with his career. Bowden, an avid newspaper reader, got a subscription to the Houston Chronicle so he could keep up.

Onstage, Brooks shared one of his favorite memories from his time in Florida State, when he was first called into Bowden’s office as a freshman. Brooks had no idea what he was doing wrong, and neither was anyone else. Brooks nervously walked in to see Bowden, who told him how disappointed he was that Brooks wasn’t living up to his potential.

Amazed at the words, Brooks asked if he was absolutely sure he had the right player. Bowden said yes. Then he got Brooks’ grades from the first semester. Bowden pointed to the C Brooks got in biology and noted that it was the first time in his life that he got a C. Suddenly Brooks heard another voice — his mother shouted profanity over the loudspeaker.

“He hung up that phone and said, ‘Oh my god, Derrick, you better get it together,'” Brooks said. “‘Dadgummit, I don’t want her coming down here and whipping up your ass and mine at the same time, so you better figure this out.'”

Brooks said that story shows why he loved Bowden so much — he would make sure Brooks lived up to his potential in every aspect of his life. Speaking two and a half weeks ago, Bowden told him, “Derrick, if God gave me 10 minutes or 10 years, I’ll be at peace. But more importantly, I want you to continue changing lives in the community and dadgummit, make sure you keep hugging your babies.”

Dunn pointed out that Bowden’s football legacy is “like no other,” but also named three players from the state of Florida who won the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for their services to their communities — himself, Brooks and Anquan Boldin — a reflection of Bowden himself.

There was some talk about football. Ward, who helped Bowden and Florida State win their first national title in 1993, listed the three P’s he lives by to this day that Bowden taught him: preparation, perseverance, patience. He told a tale of perseverance from his junior season, when he threw 17 interceptions, including four in a win over Clemson.

“Adversity was something he helped me overcome because he supported me when I threw football to the wrong team in my youth season,” Ward said. “Yes, he had his doubts, but I’m grateful he allowed me to fail and come back to redeem myself. He had the confidence in me to keep pushing me forward, but reminded me of it in that Clemson game indicated that we were wearing white, not orange.”

Several of Bowden’s children also spoke. His daughter, Ginger, read a letter Bowden wrote to his future wife, Ann, on March 10, 1949, expressing his love for her. She talked about her parents’ 72-year marriage before a video montage of the two of them played while someone sang “Wind Beneath My Wings.” The montage concluded with a photo of Ann holding Bobby Bowden’s hand during one of his last days.

Tommy Bowden and Terry Bowden, who went into coaching thanks to their father, also spoke. Terry passed on the message he recently gave his ULM football team, one he learned time and again from his father: make football a priority, not THE priority.

Football allowed Bowden to influence everyone around him, which is why the family opened the party to the public. After a 34-year career with the Seminoles, there seemed only one appropriate way to end the day: with the FSU Marching Chiefs pouring into the arena and playing the school anthem and the war anthem, one last time for their coach.