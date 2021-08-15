Connect with us

Sports

World Cup winning captain Ajit Pal Singh says hockey takes pride of place in India

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 


Try with fate

Born on April 1, 1947 in Sansarpur near Jalandhar Cantonment in Punjab, Ajit Pal Singh, captain of the Indian men’s hockey team and two-time Olympic bronze medalist in 1975, grew up in the hockey environment. It was very natural for him to pick up the hockey stick and pursue it as a career, playing as a center back for the Indian team while also playing two decades for Punjab in the national championships.

Reflecting on the glorious past of his own career and India’s 74 years of independence, Singh said: I am very happy that India is independent and I was born in the year we were given independence. Hockey was very widespread in British India and Independent India. We played hockey at the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympics and won gold in each of them. And also after independence. Hockey was widespread in Punjab, cantonments. Hockey was in fact introduced by the British troops, Singh recalled, adding: My villagers wanted to watch them, they followed and played with them. That’s how hockey was introduced. I slowly became more aware of hockey. When I was in school I started to improve and there was no looking back. Played for Punjab schools, university team and state Punjab for twenty years, seven times as champion. I joined the national team in 1966.

Dilip Doshi, former cricketer in India, grateful that his life parallels India’s journey from independence

Singh also sounded very optimistic about Indian hockey and India as a forward-thinking nation. The Indian hockey team has shown improvement. I see an uptick from 12th to 3rd. They have earned their position by performing. They need to keep going and not be complacent that they have won an Olympic medal. They have to compete for the first two positions. We are not far behind; we are No. 3. and we can get there. I have very positive expectations for India as a nation. People are now better educated, people are now more aware. There are certain things that need to be arranged. I’m sure the governments will take care of those things. If you compare the India of the fifties and sixties with today, it is different, more confident, better educated and more vibrant.

Independence Day 2021: when and where to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech

Singh, the country that has experienced the highs and lows in Indian hockey, regarded the gold medal at the 1975 World Cup as the most defining moment in his career. In my career, the 1975 World Cup that we won is the best moment of my career. I was the captain of the team. We were expected to win gold and we did. That for me is the best moment in Indian hockey. As an athlete, I can say that when the tricolor flutters, people love it. I’ve always loved it. Our flag was always flying high, either at number 1, 2 or 3 positions. That is a moment of pride that we are doing something for the nation. I am very happy that I was able to do my best for hockey. Even today, people still appreciate it.

L Subramaniam, famous violinist and composer, on how technology has changed the Indian music industry since independence

When the Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics, a former India captain felt rejuvenated. While the whole country rejoices at the glory of Indian hockey, with the men ending the 41-year medal drought and the women’s team entering the semi-finals for the first time, Singh was overjoyed. Singh was a member of the Indian hockey teams at the 1968 Mexico Games and the 1972 Munich Games.

Experienced playback singer Usha Uthup says the music industry has grown by leaps and bounds in 75 years

He is pleased that Indian hockey has rekindled the interests of the whole country with the Tokyo bronze medal and said that this achievement is more appreciated. I am very happy that Indian hockey is going well. They were in 11th or 12th place and once failed to even qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. With a lot of hard work and a lot of money spent, they came up with it. I’m rejuvenated when it comes to hockey. They deserved to take home the bronze.

When asked to compare the last bronze medal with the two bronze medals he won during his playing days, Singh said: When I played, our goal was always the gold medal. We sometimes came up short with silver or bronze. The target was gold, nothing less than that. Our bronze medal was not valued in 1968 and 1972. People were not bothered because they said we expected gold from you. This team fought really well for the bronze and is very much appreciated.

Singh has also seen the transformation of hockey as the number one sport in India and it is surpassed by cricket while other disciplines have also brought laurels to the country. He said: When I played hockey in the sixties and seventies, hockey was the number 1 sport in India. Then cricket took over. It is the number 1 sport. Things have changed. Many other sports have also come in with boxing, shooting, badminton and wrestling as medalists in the Olympics. I’m glad we won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics (recently courtesy of Neeraj Chopras with javelin throw).

Memories of the rigors of playing and traveling in the 1960s are still fresh in Singh’s mind. He reminisced: I saw India when India was still very primitive. People used to ride bicycles, there were very few motorcycles and cars were very rare. I have seen people in Punjab going in wedding processions on bullock carts. India was pretty backward at the time. After the sixties we picked up as a country, we started to make progress, there were a lot of ups and downs. Gradually, education made them all difficult. Of course, hockey has given the country a lot of pride, in addition to the Asian Games and World Cup medals, eight Olympic gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Independence Day 2021: Here’s How To Celebrate The Day While Maintaining Social Distancing Amid COVID-19

With everything advanced in all walks of life today, hockey has no less sponsors, foreign coaches, support staff, equipment and travel made it comfortable for today’s players. Singh remembered the challenges he faced in his playing days.

We had different kinds of problems when we started playing hockey. Hockey was the number 1 sport in the country and everyone expected that kind of result from us. We didn’t have all the facilities that today’s players get. We traveled in third class by train. Traveling by plane was not even conceivable. I remember playing an international tournament in Bombay (as Mumbai was then called) in 1969 or 1970, we stayed at the hockey stadium, slept in the stands while the other teams stayed in five star hotels. Nowadays everything is made comfortable: travel, lodging, money, jobs. There were no incentives then. You come back with a medal, you get played well and win the medal again. We were actually playing for personal satisfaction. We got a lot of respect and that made us happy. That was an encouragement to us.

Now things have changed. The players get cash prizes in crores of rupees. For the 1975 World Cup gold we got about 50,000 each. The mentality back then was that if you gave money to players, they would be spoiled. It was all rubbish. The administrators enjoyed the benefits, but not the hockey players at the time. We came the hard way, from the villages and played alone. There was no promotion of the sport. Things were different then. Now you invite foreign coaches. We never had a doctor on the team for the World Cups. There was only a coach and a manager. Those were the days. Now you have so many support staff, physiotherapist, doctor, different coaches, analysts, you name it and they are there. There was no assessment of opponents at the time. Now they analyze everything the opponents do.

‘In Memory of Sacrifices & Struggle’: PM Modi Marks August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Singh and his 1975 teammate Aslam Sher Khan were beneficiaries of a gas station, which the former captain didn’t care much about. Nobody came to give us the gas pump. Aslam Sher Khan and I applied. Anyone could apply for a gas station. We both applied and got assigned two or three years later. We fell into the criteria so we applied and got it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.news18.com/news/sports/ajit-pal-singh-world-cup-winning-captain-says-hockey-holds-place-of-pride-in-india-from-1947-to-2021-4086794.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: