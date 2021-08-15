World Cup winning captain Ajit Pal Singh says hockey takes pride of place in India

When the Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics, a former India captain felt rejuvenated. While the whole country rejoices at the glory of Indian hockey, with the men ending the 41-year medal drought and the women’s team entering the semi-finals for the first time, Singh was overjoyed. Singh was a member of the Indian hockey teams at the 1968 Mexico Games and the 1972 Munich Games.

He is pleased that Indian hockey has rekindled the interests of the whole country with the Tokyo bronze medal and said that this achievement is more appreciated. I am very happy that Indian hockey is going well. They were in 11th or 12th place and once failed to even qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. With a lot of hard work and a lot of money spent, they came up with it. I’m rejuvenated when it comes to hockey. They deserved to take home the bronze.

When asked to compare the last bronze medal with the two bronze medals he won during his playing days, Singh said: When I played, our goal was always the gold medal. We sometimes came up short with silver or bronze. The target was gold, nothing less than that. Our bronze medal was not valued in 1968 and 1972. People were not bothered because they said we expected gold from you. This team fought really well for the bronze and is very much appreciated.

Singh has also seen the transformation of hockey as the number one sport in India and it is surpassed by cricket while other disciplines have also brought laurels to the country. He said: When I played hockey in the sixties and seventies, hockey was the number 1 sport in India. Then cricket took over. It is the number 1 sport. Things have changed. Many other sports have also come in with boxing, shooting, badminton and wrestling as medalists in the Olympics. I’m glad we won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics (recently courtesy of Neeraj Chopras with javelin throw).

Memories of the rigors of playing and traveling in the 1960s are still fresh in Singh’s mind. He reminisced: I saw India when India was still very primitive. People used to ride bicycles, there were very few motorcycles and cars were very rare. I have seen people in Punjab going in wedding processions on bullock carts. India was pretty backward at the time. After the sixties we picked up as a country, we started to make progress, there were a lot of ups and downs. Gradually, education made them all difficult. Of course, hockey has given the country a lot of pride, in addition to the Asian Games and World Cup medals, eight Olympic gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

With everything advanced in all walks of life today, hockey has no less sponsors, foreign coaches, support staff, equipment and travel made it comfortable for today’s players. Singh remembered the challenges he faced in his playing days.

We had different kinds of problems when we started playing hockey. Hockey was the number 1 sport in the country and everyone expected that kind of result from us. We didn’t have all the facilities that today’s players get. We traveled in third class by train. Traveling by plane was not even conceivable. I remember playing an international tournament in Bombay (as Mumbai was then called) in 1969 or 1970, we stayed at the hockey stadium, slept in the stands while the other teams stayed in five star hotels. Nowadays everything is made comfortable: travel, lodging, money, jobs. There were no incentives then. You come back with a medal, you get played well and win the medal again. We were actually playing for personal satisfaction. We got a lot of respect and that made us happy. That was an encouragement to us.

Now things have changed. The players get cash prizes in crores of rupees. For the 1975 World Cup gold we got about 50,000 each. The mentality back then was that if you gave money to players, they would be spoiled. It was all rubbish. The administrators enjoyed the benefits, but not the hockey players at the time. We came the hard way, from the villages and played alone. There was no promotion of the sport. Things were different then. Now you invite foreign coaches. We never had a doctor on the team for the World Cups. There was only a coach and a manager. Those were the days. Now you have so many support staff, physiotherapist, doctor, different coaches, analysts, you name it and they are there. There was no assessment of opponents at the time. Now they analyze everything the opponents do.

Singh and his 1975 teammate Aslam Sher Khan were beneficiaries of a gas station, which the former captain didn’t care much about. Nobody came to give us the gas pump. Aslam Sher Khan and I applied. Anyone could apply for a gas station. We both applied and got assigned two or three years later. We fell into the criteria so we applied and got it.

