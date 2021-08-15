Dodgers vs. Mets – Game Recap – August 14, 2021

NEW YORK — Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 over the Mets on Saturday-evening after Will Smith homered in the seventh for the first hit off New York starter Taijuan Walker.

The 10-inning win was the second in two nights for the Dodgers, who were in the series-opener, 1-12, in extra-inning games on Friday.

We know baseball one of the greatest games of momentum, right? said Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, who equaled Walker for more than seven strong innings. So get some of these wins in extra innings and hopefully we can turn the tide a bit. I think we’ve gotten into this weird rut of extra innings, we’ve lost a lot of them, so winning a few definitely helps and hopefully we can stay on that track.

Yennsy Diaz (0-2) struckout Chris Taylor before Bellinger, who made a possible lead double hooked just a foul on the first base line in the seventh, this time struck a few feet inside the line to kill automatic runner Corey Seager to score .

Bellinger, the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year and 2019 MVP, came in on Saturday with a .181 batting average in seventh place in the majors among players with at least 200 at bats, but hit .293 (12 for 41) with four home runs and eight RBI in its last 11 games dating to July 31.

I felt good, Bellinger said. Baseball is a tough game every day, a grind. However, I feel very good.

Phil Bickford (2-1) retired the side of the ninth and struckout the first two batters in the 10th before Corey Knebel retired Brandon Nimmo to earn his third save.

Bellinger’s clutch hit decided a game that started with a tight pitching duel between Walker and Buehler. Neither allowed a hit until Michael Conforto homered for the Mets, just out of reach for rightfielder Billy McKinney with two outs in the fourth.

The homer was Buehler’s first since he allowed a solo shot by Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs on June 24 in 55 innings.

They both had electrical stuff, Bellinger said. It was definitely a pitching duel.

Walker, who pitched a one-hitter for the Seattle Mariners against Minnesota on July 31, 2015, allowed only two balls out of the infield in the first 6 1/3 innings before Smith homered to the front row of the second deck in left field.

Smith’s two-run homer in the 10th inning Friday broke a tie in the Dodgers’ 6-5 victory.

I knew I walked some guys, but you see the scoreboard, said Walker, who said he realized he threw a no-hitter around the fifth inning. I just wanted to keep going out and doing what I was doing.

Seager followed with a double and Walkers-night ended when he walked Taylor with two outs. Bellinger worked the count to 3-1 against Aaron Loup, then Mets manager Luis Rojas was ejected for arguing with plate umpire Ben May before striking out.

Rojas said he was willing to lower his ERA from 9.86 to 7.81 in the bottom half to 7.81 for as long as possible with the no-hitter intact, who walked three batters and struckout eight batters.

He would have just kept going, Rojas said. He throws a special game.

Buehler, who was looking to tie for the Major League lead in wins, gave up four hits and three walks, striking out 10 in seven innings. He gave up a leadoff single to JD Davis in the seventh and walked Jonathan Villar before striking out two and a pop-up.

There is a change that continues with the big ones, said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. He smelled the finish. Guys like this have a way of turning a knob and he did that tonight.

The righthander, who has racked up 12 wins, lowered his Major League-best ERA from 2.13 to 2.09.

FIVE YEARS LATER

Walker’s no-hit bid was the longest by a Mets pitcher in exactly five years. Steven Matz turned 7 1/3 no-hit innings against San Diego on August 14, 2016, before giving up a single to Alexei Ramirez.

HE IS A RIGHT GUY

The 10-strikeout game marked the third time this season that Buehler reached double figures and the 11th time in his career. He also threw a minimum of 110 pitches for the third time this season, making him one of only nine pitchers to have had at least three attempts of 110 pitches.

TRAINERS ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (left calf bruise) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Urias was hit by a pitch on Friday while batting in the fourth inning. 3B Justin Turner (left groin) struckout as a pinch-hitter in the 10th and was able to return to the starting line-up on Sunday. Roberts said Turner, who missed the previous four games, felt better after showing dynamic moves while fielding grounders and taking batting practice on Friday.

Mets: RHP Drew Smith (right shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list. SS Francisco Lindor (right oblique) swung from the left and continued to ramp up his baseball activities. INF Luis Guillorme (left hamstring) also participates in baseball activities. Rojas said Guillorme stays week to week.

NEXT ONE

Dodgers: RHP Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.67 ERA) will make his third start since his blockbuster signing from the Nationals.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 6.75 ERA), who missed the first four months with a hamstring injury, is slated for his fourth start with New York.

——